



Whether you’re settling down on the couch to fight your way through a favorite new HBO show, or you’re exhausted after a long day of hunting down a killer while exposing the demons that haunt your small town of Philadelphia, it doesn’t. there is nothing like a Wawa sandwich, like Easttown mare itself demonstrated. According to hollywood reporter, the Philadelphia chain is celebrating the opening of a new store in Delco (it’s Delaware County in yinz) by declaring this Thursday Easttown mare Day and the launch of a limited edition sandwich in honor of the recently concluded series, which was, just as a reminder, about Kate Winslet trying to find out who murdered a young woman in cold blood. Through THR, local police and fire officials will be honored at the opening, and Wawa will donate to charities of their choice, in addition to a $ 10,000 donation to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Meanwhile, visitors to the store will receive free coffee and the first 100 customers will receive a Wawa Delco t-shirt, while everyone who stops by can order the Easttown mare Spicy Cheesesteak, which will be available in all locations in Philadelphia County, Delaware. Said Wawa, the sandwich is a nod to how spicy the show is, so maybe bring some Tums in case you get heartburn. Not the sandwich, of course, but the memory of those days when you morally compromised your integrity in a misguided attempt to help your family, one that will haunt you with secret and unspoken guilt until the day you die, even. if you end up solving this murder, Mare.

