‘Cruel Summer’ Olivia Holt & Blake Lee break down most distressing episode yet

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Cruel Summer Episode 9 “A Secret of My Own.”]

Cruel summer reveals what happened after Kate Wallis (Olivia holt) was the one who entered the house of the man who would become her captor Martin Harris (Blake Lee) in the June 8 episode.

Along with one of Kate’s therapy sessions in 1994, we follow Kate and Martin in 1993. On day 21, she is in her room. On Christmas Day 119, fed up with being trapped inside, Kate snuck out of the house and spied on her parents, catching them on one of the few times she didn’t miss her before returning home. at Martin. And when she decides she wants to go home, the moment comes when we’ve been waiting for all the episodes: he locks her in the basement, refusing to risk the truth breaking out about where she has been.

In 1994, Kate’s therapist explained the grooming to her. “He saw your unfulfilled need to confide in someone, and then positioned himself as the right person to meet that need,” she says. “Groomers pose as saviors. When in reality, they are predators.

Holt and Lee take TV Insider through the filming of the episode and tease the sequel.

How did you film this episode? Still down?

Blake Lee: Our director, Alexis Ostrander, has tried to do this as chronologically as possible. Of course, there were a few scenes that we had to do out of order. Olivia, correct me if I’m wrong, but I feel like Christmas dinner was the last day, right?

Olivia Holt: I think so.

Lee: These scenes that really change throughout this episode. She was very, very adamant, “Let’s twist them as in order as possible so that we can really build until the last moment.”

What conversations have you had between you, the writers and the director about the heavy content of the episode?

Holt: Lots of conversation, even before the episode was filmed, as I think we really wanted and needed to lock in and solidify a lot of the dialogue and the edit seems to showcase Martin and Kate’s relationship. But ultimately, there was a lot of talk about the show’s theme, which is gas lighting, handling, and grooming. All of these things were so important. I think these conversations were probably the deepest and heaviest for all of us.

Lee: I remember before shooting this episode, Olivia and I went to meet in a park in Texas. We just went scene by scene and talked at length about each scene and the grooming process and how Martin would have done it and how it would have made Kate feel. We went there in our own headspace and are on the same page. Then before starting [filming], we spent a day with Alexis where we broke down each scene. It was very collaborative, a bit . It was like we were making this independent movie or something. It didn’t feel like we were shooting a TV show. We were so right in this bubble. It was unbelievable.

Olivia, you also had these scenes in therapy. Talk about Kate’s state of mind in both timelines in this episode.

Holt: We call it a bottle episode, so it’s very different from any episodes we’ve seen. And I think Kate is a lot happier in this episode than we’ve seen her in other episodes just because of her relationship with Martin. She trusts him. He believes in her. He believes in his worth. I think she really admires him and admires him in a lot of ways, so we see a lot of happiness.

But there’s also a lot of darkness that we see and it’s in the therapy scenes. So there is not really a happy medium. There are no gray areas in this episode. I feel like it’s just constant happiness or depression. I find it hard to compartmentalize work into my personal life, so it was tricky. On heavier days I would come home and needed an hour to decompress before going to bed. But then there were more fun days and Blake and I had a great time filming it. All in all, it was a difficult episode, but in the best possible way.

Lee: For sure. I think we’ve grown so much as actors and as friends and people. It was such an amazing experience. I am so grateful that we were able to do this.

How would you say Kate does psychologically in 1994 at the end of the episode and how does that set up what we’ll see in the finale?

Holt: At the end of the day what we see Kate go through are just bits and pieces of what happened in ’94 versus what she’s doing in ’95. That’s all that’s going to happen. move on to the final. We have already seen the teaser of Kate and Jeanette [Chiara Aurelia] Meet. This meeting is what will change the [perspective]. We see both sides of Jeanette’s story [and] Kate’s. And so the public has to make a decision: who do they believe in, do they believe in anyone, or are Kate and Jeanette both lying? We’re going to get an answer in the finale, but I think what leads to this moment is that everyone has already come up with a theory, already made up their own mind. And now they are going to find out whether they are right or wrong.

To what extent will Jeanette alert the authorities and help Kate get out of this situation not knowing she had to [after breaking into Martin’s house and not seeing anyone] come to the final?

Holt: She sort of explains why she doesn’t. I think it’s important to know that the trauma Kate went through made everything a bit blurry because she blocked it. There are some pieces of the puzzle that she hasn’t quite put together. I think she needs some time to process this. When speaking with her therapist, there are times when she thinks to herself, “I don’t remember, but I do remember it vaguely, but maybe we should take it further. But I’m also nervous about coming back to this space, because I don’t want to relive all those moments. I think there is an intention and a reason behind everything Kate does. And I think the decision not to go to the authorities immediately is due to this, because she is still trying to piece the whole puzzle together.

Olivia, we have this heartbreaking scene of Kate coming home but returning to Martin’s house after seeing her parents seemingly do well without her. But if she hadn’t seen it, was she ready to go home? Or maybe the right question is: did she know she was ready?

Holt: I think she was definitely homesick. She hadn’t come out. She watched Martin leave and go to work and go to the grocery store and go out of the house every day, and I think she wanted to. I think she missed her parents. I don’t think it was she who made the decision to go home. I think she just wanted to see them and see how they were doing without her. It’s really heartbreaking because unfortunately she caught them for a moment laughing and enjoying each other’s presence, and then the second she leaves they collapse because they miss her and who ‘she misses this moment. I think she sort of decides her life with Martin isn’t that bad. Being at home is not that bad. She could wait until she was 18. It’s not so bad.

Blake, I was waiting for Martin to open his eyes when he returned. Had he waited for her to leave but expected her to come back because of everything he had said and done so far?

Lee: At that point, when she leaves the house that night, I honestly think he doesn’t know until she comes back, but I think that’s one of those things where he does not actually live. It’s this fantastic world [where] they play at home behind closed doors. At every moment, he tries not to tip the boat. Everything is perfect. As he sees her start to crack, everything falls into place. That moment when he realizes she’s gone, I guess it’s no surprise. Yes, he believes his own lie. While he has taken care of her, he somehow believes it himself. In order for him to do that and keep this girl in his house, I think he has to start believing this lie. When she starts to leave, he’s the one who just realizes it’s the beginning of the end and he’ll do whatever he can to keep her there.

And speaking of the end, Blake, that icy look in Martin’s eyes at the end, when he locks the basement and then after. What does the script for this scene say?

Lee: I’m going to paraphrase now, but it was something like, “Martin, in a moment of panic, he’ll do anything to keep her.” He locks the door, turns up the music and numbs the screams with that music. It was just him trying to block everything. I think he doesn’t want to see her suffer or hear it.

Olivia, how does Kate feel in this basement? Something other than a shock?

Holt: Lots of shock. I don’t think she can really identify an emotion because it’s nothing she’s been through before. Confusion, shock, I finally think of anger.

Lee: You are so good at this scene. Because you were playing so many emotions and it’s so heartbreaking to watch and it was so heartbreaking to listen to. I remember Alexis had you come over to scream off camera. You weren’t working that day. And it was so awesome. What you were talking about, where I turn up the music, you walked in and just yelled from the other room and knocked on the door. It was really scary and really heartbreaking because it was the first time I had heard that.

Holt: Yeah, it was heavy pulling that.

Other than shocking, can you describe the finale in three words?

Lee: Suspenseful, exciting and fulfilling.

Holt: Can I agree with Blake? [Both laugh]

Lee: All minds will be blown away. We let you question everything and guess everything until the last moments.

Cruel summer, Tuesday, 10 / 9c, Free form