Paul Westbury promoted to executive vice president of development and construction | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 8, 2021– Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (MSG Entertainment) today announced that Paul Westbury, an accomplished executive with over 25 years of diverse experience in the global construction industry, has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Development and construction. Mr. Westbury previously served as Senior Vice President of Development and Construction, where he was instrumental in advancing the leading sites of the Companys MSG Sphere initiative that will pioneer the next generation of immersive experiences. As Executive Vice President, Mr. Westbury will oversee the strategic planning and delivery of all MSG Entertainments site development projects, led by MSG Sphere. The first MSG Sphere site MSG Sphere at The Venetian is currently under construction in Las Vegas and is expected to open in calendar year 2023. The company has also announced plans to build a second MSG Sphere in London, pending release. approvals required. Mr. Westbury will lead a global team of construction professionals in the US and London who are responsible for driving the completion of the Las Vegas site and retaining the knowledge gained for future MSG Sphere projects. Mr. Westbury will report to James Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment. Mr Dolan said: I am delighted that Paul has taken on a new leadership role within our company. He has already been a driving force in helping us achieve our vision for MSG Sphere, as we continue to make significant progress in building in Las Vegas and pushing the planning request process forward in London. Paul’s decades of experience and expertise working on large, complex construction projects across the globe will be essential as we advance our plans for MSG Sphere and the future of live entertainment. Mr Westbury said: I am delighted with this opportunity to lead our exceptional construction management team, which not only brings MSG Sphere to life in Las Vegas, but also makes significant progress in our plans for a second MSG Sphere in London. This team is world-class and we are well positioned to deliver the company’s long-term vision for MSG Sphere. Mr. Westbury is known worldwide for leading innovative construction projects, mainly focusing on special structures and large scale sites. He joined MSG Entertainment in 2019 as Senior Vice President of Development and Construction, bringing his expertise to MSG Sphere. Prior to MSG Entertainment, Mr. Westbury was Group Technical Director at Laing ORourke, a multinational construction company, where he was also Director of the Laing ORourke Center for Construction Engineering at the University of Cambridge. Prior to joining Laing ORourke, Mr. Westbury spent 20 years at Buro Happold, an international engineering consulting firm, in roles of increasing responsibility, including as Group CEO. During his tenure at Buro Happold, Mr. Westbury was involved in the development of some of the world’s most prestigious venue projects, including the master plan and the design and delivery of the main stadium for the London 2012 Olympics. His other large-scale projects include the Millennium Dome and the O2 Arena in London; The Emirates Stadium for Arsenal football clubs in London; and Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Mr. Westbury received a MacRobert Award from the Royal Academy of Engineering for Engineering Innovation, as well as a coveted Gold Medal from the Institute of Structural Engineers. He previously served on the board of directors of the Royal Academy of Engineering; was part of the steering group of the Center for Smart Infrastructure and Construction of the Department of Engineering at the University of Cambridge; and in 2013 was named CBE in the British New Year Honors list for its overall contribution to engineering and construction. Mr. Westbury holds a Masters of Engineering Science from the University of Cambridge. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005983/en/ Erica Slep / 212-465-6413 / [email protected] KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL AND REAL ESTATE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE GENERAL SPORTS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS / CONCERTS OTHER CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/06/2021 14: 00 / DISC: 08/06/2021 14:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005983/en

