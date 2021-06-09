Did you know who directed Suchitra Sen in her Bollywood debut? | Bengali movie news





Suchitra Sen entered Bollywood under the direction of Bimal Roy who decided to cast her in her blockbuster Devdas and she excelled in her role by sharing the screen with then-superstars Dilip Kumar and Vaijyanhimala. Her grace and immaculate style allowed her to shine in Bombai Ka Baboo against the evergreen Dev Anand. However, Suchitra Sens’ most famous Bollywood film is Gulzaars Aandhi, who followed a politician’s dilemma between her political and personal life. This created a storm across the country, as the storyline oddly resembled the life and career of Indira Gandhi. She eventually received a nomination for Best Actress for her sensitive performance in Aandhi. Unfortunately, she missed the opportunity to work with the Titans of contemporary Bengali cinema of the time, such as Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak and Mrinal Sen. Although Ray had already tried to cast her, things didn’t work out. In 1972, Suchitra Sen was awarded the prestigious Padmashree Prize. Suchitra Sen’s incomparable beauty and acting prowess had once attracted many legendary filmmakers, including Raj Kapoor, but the Bengals Matinee Queen politely declined the tempting offer to star in her film. Bollywood “showman” Raj Kapoor once met the actress at his Kolkata residence with an offer to star in a Hindi-language film under his RK Films banner. What Suchitra Sen didn’t like was Kapoor’s ‘filmi’ style approach. It is believed that Raj Kapoor dramatically knelt on the floor with a bouquet in his hand and offered the role of the film to the popular Bengali actress. “Why does a man have to bow down to a woman like that?” Sen is said to have asked his relatives after politely refusing Raj Kapoors’ offer.



