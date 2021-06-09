California Lawmakers Offer $ 180 Million Boost to Film and TV Credit

The state of California is full of so much money that Gavin Newsom is literally give money.

So maybe it’s no surprise that Hollywood is on the line for a major bargain.

Last month, Newsom proposed to increase the film and television tax credit by $ 30 million to $ 330 million for the coming year. But the legislature wants to go much further by offering an additional $ 180 million spread over two years.

This means that for the next two years, California would be even with New York, which provides $ 420 million per year in tax incentives to the entertainment industry. Such a large increase could also have a long-term effect on the scale of the program, creating an expectation that California will maintain this level in the future.

The Legislative Assembly’s proposal is still being negotiated with the governor’s office, and it’s unclear when a final number will be announced. Newsom’s office declined to comment.

Newsom’s original proposal was to use the additional $ 30 million to entice TV shows to relocate out of state, which is one of the main political goals of the program. The Legislature’s approach is to spread that $ 30 million over two years and then add an additional $ 75 million per year to fund recurring TV shows.

By law, once the California Film Commission agrees to subsidize a new or relocated television show, it is obligated to maintain funding for that show for its duration. But over the years, the commission has created more commitments than it can afford to pay under the current cap of $ 330 million.

Part of the problem is that TV production budgets have increased dramatically. The tax credit program imposes a 20% credit on all qualifying expenses for recurring shows, so the credit automatically increases with budgets. A show that received a certain level of funding in its first year may qualify for double that amount in a subsequent season.

Industry figures estimate that the commission suffered a “shortfall” of $ 150 million for the remainder of the current program.

One option would be to reduce the allocation to each recurring issue on a proportional basis. The state could also find ways to phase out funding in coming years, or to abandon issues that have lower employment ratios.

But with the state handing out billions for transportation, housing, education, and other priorities, the legislature has decided it could save Hollywood an additional $ 150 million.

The program was expanded in 2014 from $ 100 million to $ 330 million per year. It was renewed in 2018 for an additional five years at the level of $ 330 million. Under the current Legislative Assembly proposal, the funding level will increase to $ 420 million for two years before falling back to $ 330 million in July 2023. The program is also expected to be renewed before it expires in 2025.

The legislature is also working on a “trailer bill” that would require additional diversity reporting by production companies and studios.

“Data is important,” said MP Wendy Carrillo, who is leading efforts on the diversity component. “We certainly have to look at this particular film tax credit from an equity perspective. “

The California Film Commission previously released data showing that, for 2015-2020, the workforce receiving the tax credit was 13% Latin American, 6% black, and 3% Asian American. Last week, the state Senate passed a bill, SB 611, that would create a new incentive to hire graduates of a job training program aimed at underrepresented communities. This bill is awaiting Assembly approval before being transferred to Newsom’s desk.

Under current law, the commission is required to begin reporting diversity data for individual shows later this year, along with aggregate data.