At the movies: A Quiet Place Part II thrills hide plot holes, Entertainment News & Top Stories

A Quiet Place, Part II (PG13)

97 minutes, opening June 17, currently in sneak

4 stars

Let’s eliminate the obvious. For a franchise with a story rooted in the real world, this series takes enormous liberties. For example, the main Abbot family – slight spoiler alert for the first film – chose to have a pregnancy and raise a baby in the midst of an invasion of aliens who can hear a fly fly. This, after losing a child who was too young to know that a noisy toy is a no-no. Also, are there any aliens who have mastered space travel so they can beat humans to death, one at a time? Talk about grudge.

After a flashback scene establishing the day the human-hunting creatures first arrived on Earth, the action takes place the day after the 2018 film. Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her children Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) ) abandon their crumbling farm in search of safety. Along the way, they encounter other survivors, including Emmett (Cillian Murphy) and an unnamed man, played by Djimon Hounsou.

Plots abound in this strangely illogical but hugely entertaining work, the long-delayed sequel to the original. But according to this reviewer’s calculation, both films have a great excuse.

They take the model of the abandoned family, surrounded by terror – think of the recently relaunched Lost In Space series on Netflix (2018-present) – and locate it on Earth, nowadays, immediately making survival situations more relevant. For example, this dystopian movie staple of characters rummaging through a store is always interesting because viewers wonder what they would take if they were in the place of scavengers.

An earthly setting, however, prevents screenwriters from inventing sci-fi tools and scenarios that stick characters into or out of sticky situations. So director, co-writer, and actor John Krasinski gets a huge pass because his job is to make events so captivating that viewers don’t notice the blunders. And he largely succeeds.

It’s a terribly tense movie with carefully edited and clearly filmed trap and escape scenes. The use of Regan’s point of view – Simmonds is a deaf actress and her character is also deaf – adds a particularly nerve-wracking touch.

Additionally, Krasinski has by his side a gifted actress, Blunt (his wife in real life), whose job in the sequel is to convey terror and vulnerability. She excels in this area. Jupe and Simmonds are, like Blunt, actors who have no reason to be so good in a monster movie.

Another round (PG13)



Excerpt from the movie Another Round with Mads Mikkelsen. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE / ENCORE FILMS

117 minutes, opening June 10

4 stars

A myth that has been circulating for years is that because water was unsafe to drink before the era of industrialized sanitation, much of the world was in a constant state of drunkenness. This is of course not true. (The reasons include: people then knew how to boil water, and the alcohol content of liquids the peasants could afford was too low to kill bacteria.)

An incidental hypothesis is explored in this Danish comedy drama. Humans are born with an alcohol deficit, he says, because without a certain amount of alcohol in the bloodstream – enough for it to be felt, but not to the point of hindering movement and thinking – people are doomed to get confused in life without confidence and creativity. It seems far-fetched on paper, but this film, winner of this year’s Oscar for Best International Feature, is a compelling explanation of why everyone should always be a little drunk.

Martin (Mads Mikkelsen), a teacher, and his friends and colleagues Tommy (Thomas Bo Larsen) and Nikolaj (Magnus Millang), among others, are men in midlife crisis. With little to lose, they test the alcohol as an elixir hypothesis, taking nips throughout the day at work and avoiding it at night and on weekends. The results are miraculous, but things quickly take a turn.

Danish writer-director Thomas Vinterberg takes the idea of ​​”alcohol is magic” to explore what happens when people living in a tense North European culture allow themselves to let go of their inhibitions, break the rules and not to feel bad later. Pictures showing how binge drinking is normalized, but only under specific social conditions such as graduation parties, reinforces Vinterberg’s idea that alcohol is necessary so Danes can act less Danish, while paradoxically being even more Danish to be drunk only under certain conditions.

Along the way, Mikkelsen and the other actors deliver beautifully subtle performances as men living lives of quiet desperation, estranged from their wives and working as teachers. Sometimes therapy takes the form of a psychiatrist. Other times, uncorking a bottle frees not only the wine, but years of repression.

Love will tear us apart (PG13)

105 minutes, opening June 10, unrevised

In this romantic drama from China, high school student Qinyang (Shaw Qu) confesses his love for his classmate Yi Yao (Zhang Jingyi), but nothing comes of it. A decade later, after learning that she is about to get married, he wonders if it is not too late to try to win her heart again.