Wednesday, June 9, 2021 horoscope

Moon alert

There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You feel sober and serious in life. Because of this, you might not share your feelings with others; but if you do talk to someone, it will probably be an older and more experienced person, as they will be able to give you advice. (Hope it’s worth it.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

When it comes to money, you will be careful and conservative. You will see financial transactions with care and concern. If you shop around, you won’t be extravagant. Instead, you’ll focus on purchasing durable items. (Impressive.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The sun and the moon are in your sign; and the moon dances with Saturn, which makes you see things as serious, sober, and realistic. However, it also makes you patient and ready to face adversity. (It’s a super power!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will be happy if you can find some solitude to work alone or behind the scenes. You will be happy to go on your own and assess your life and what is going on around you. It feels good to take stock. This gives you a baseline so you know where you are.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Welcome the opportunity to speak to someone older or more experienced today, perhaps a woman. You know you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you? Save yourself a decade! Receive all the advice that comes to you

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

People will admire you today, especially if you can offer some practical advice. You could make some wise observations about the past and how the past might unfold in the present or even in the future. Others feel your confidence and your willingness to face reality.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

A teacher, professor, or some guru-like figure in your life could give you some great advice today. Or maybe this person will teach you something. It’s also a great day to study and work on an existing document, as you’re ready to tackle the nuts and bolts of it all.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

It’s a great day to take a look at your finances and especially your debt. (Grunt.) Because you are in a realistic and practical state of mind, you will be happy to know the facts. When it comes to money, information is power. (So ​​how bad does it look?)

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

A serious discussion with a loved one could be very productive today. If you have a problem, they could help you with practical suggestions. You might also be introduced to an older or more experienced person; or maybe, someone who is from your past.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Today someone is ready to help you both physically and practically. Don’t reject their help even if you feel you can do the job. Not only might this make your life easier, but by accepting their help, you make them feel useful and happy to offer help.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

It’s a good day to teach young people. However, it is also a great day to hone or perfect a particular technique, whether in the arts (maybe a musical instrument) or it could be related to a technique involving sports. It is practice makes perfect; well, at least better.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You could discuss memories from the past or old family matters with a relative today. Or maybe an older parent will help you with a problem? What you need today is a practical solution and you will find it. You will certainly learn something.

If your birthday is today

Actor Johnny Depp (1963) shares your birthday. You are optimistic, determined and intelligent. You are also witty and colorful. You can get distracted because you don’t like to be bored. Personally, you are caring and compassionate. In this coming year, you will get along with people more easily and make friends more easily. Some of you might be starting a new relationship. Work successfully with others.