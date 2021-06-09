$ 65 million scroll joins most expensive Chinese works of art in history





Written by Oscar Holland, CNN A rare 18th-century scroll has become one of the most expensive Chinese works of art to ever be auctioned. The 61-foot-long piece of art grossed 414 million yuan (nearly $ 65 million) when it went under hammer in Beijing on Sunday. The scroll is the work of Xu Yang, who was recruited as a court painter by Emperor Qianlong in the 1750s. It depicts scenes in Beijing in the aftermath of military campaigns to consolidate the emperor’s power in the western China – conflicts that would later form part of his “ten great campaigns”. The scroll contains representations of various buildings in the heart of Imperial Beijing. Credit: Courtesy of Poly Auction Although often titled “Settle in the Western Regions and Present the Prisoners,” the work was simply given the English name “Figure” by Poly Auction, the Beijing-based auction house behind. the sale. The detailed parchment begins at Beijing’s Zhengyang Gate and passes through Tiananmen Square, with the townspeople pictured alongside guards and flag bearers. The scene ends at the entrance to the Forbidden City where the artwork was once mounted, according to Poly Auction. The artwork was commissioned by Emperor Qianlong to mark his success in quelling various uprisings, including his destruction of the Dzungar Khanate, a nomadic empire that once covered parts of Central Asia and the present-day Chinese region of Xinjiang. The detailed manual roller is 61 feet long. Credit: Courtesy of Poly Auction The hand roller had already broken the Chinese classical art auction record when it reached 134 million yuan ($ 21 million) in 2009, according to state media . It is now the third most expensive classical Chinese work to ever go under the hammer, a Poly Auction spokesperson confirmed, with the current record held by Wu Bin’s “Ten Views of a Lingbi Rock”, which was sold for 512.9 million yuan ($ 80 million) last year. The scroll depicts a scene in Beijing in the aftermath of military campaigns in western China. Credit: Courtesy of Poly Auction Originally from Suzhou, a city just west of Shanghai, Xu was known to have depicted key moments in imperial history as well as urban life in China, although his sense of perspective and figuration has been influenced by European art. The permanent collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art contains some of the 12 manual rolls produced by Xu to mark one of Emperor Qianlong’s famous tours of southern China.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos