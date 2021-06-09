Vivek Oberoi criticizes Bollywood for not having recognized its flaws; “We refuse to recognize our bad side”

Connect with us

Ahead of the first anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, Vivek Oberoi in a recent interaction with a major daily opened up about Bollywood’s inability to face criticism.

Saathiya
The actor was quoted by The Hindustan Times: “We have our good side, but we refuse to recognize our bad side. For an individual, industry or fraternity to thrive, one must know ke hum mein kitni khamiyan hain, our mistakes and the wrongs of the industry. “

The actor spoke about the Hindi film industry displaying ‘ostrich syndrome’ and said that they failed to recognize that something is systematically wrong even after the tragedy of Sushant’s disappearance.

“We have a bit of ostrich syndrome. Because we don’t recognize that the hamari mein kuch gadbad hai industry (there is something wrong with our industry),” he told the daily.

Referring to Sushant’s death, Vivek added: “So nobody really and really wanted to recognize that there was something systematically wrong (in the industry), and just wanted to undo it ke ek hogaya incident (one-off incident). “

Raabta
The actor was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Since then, there has been a lot of talk about topics like nepotism and the ruthless way in Bollywood on social media.

Meanwhile, self-proclaimed Bollywood critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK endorsed Vivek’s statement and tweeted: “Bhai @vivekoberoi your interview is brilliant and pure truth. Keep it up!”

In another tweet, he mentioned: “Dear Bollywood Wala Friends, if you are fed up with bhaigiri in Bollywood then speak up. Please speak fearlessly. It’s just fear otherwise no one can. damage your career. Jiske Apne Career Ke Laale Pade Hain, Woh Apka Career Kaise Damage Kar Degaa Yaar! “

Lately, KRK has been making headlines for his ongoing legal battle with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his constant digs into the film industry.



