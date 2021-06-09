Bollywood celebrity nicknames | Did you know that Kapil Sharma is called “Tony” at home? Know everything about other celebrity nicknames

Did you know Kapil Sharma’s name is Tony at home? Check Out More Celebrity Nicknames | Photo credit: Instagram

Highlights Bollywood celebrities have some pretty funny nicknames at home Did you know that Anushka is called “Nushkie” at home? Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan also have some super cute nicknames

They say nicknames are nothing more than a more loving way to address your loved one. Well, you will be amused to find out the adorable names by which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kapil Sharma are called home by their loved ones. They might be public figures to the rest of the world but at home it’s just someone’s daughter / son, brother / sister …

Before revealing the nicknames of the celebrities, can you guess who among the Bollywood club is called Chimdi at home? Or which actor is the ‘Pappu‘ from his house ? Here, scroll down to check out some rare nicknames of famous …

Bollywood celebrity nicknames

Anushka sharma

Anushka was called Nushkeshwar by her parents when she was a child. However, the name was eventually shortened to “Nushkie” and now her husband Virat also refers to her by the same name. During one of his Instagram Q&A sessions, he also brought up “Nushkie” when someone asked him for his nickname for Anushka.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya is called ‘Gulu’ at home. Her sister-in-law, Shrima Rai revealed the same thing during an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Instagram. “How did you tell your children that their aunt (Aishwarya) was so famous?” And the sister-in-law replied, “It’s never a topic in my house. She’s Gulu Maami at home.”

Kapil sharma

Kapu, Kapil, Comedy King are some of the names given to Kapil Sharma by his co-stars and fans. However, his family has quite a different nickname for him. He is called “Tony” by those close to him.

Alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt was quite chubby as a child. His childhood photos are proof of this. Speaking of which, the Bhatt family affectionately called him “Aloo”. In fact, at home, most of them still call her “Aloo” to tease her.

Ranbir Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor had already mentioned in an interview that he hated his nickname “Chintu”. He had mentioned that he would never have embarrassing nicknames for his children and similarly, Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor escaped the tradition of Kapoors nicknames. However, mother Neetu Kapoor has a rather unusual nickname for Ranbir. She feels he is “Raymond” because he is a “complete man”. She had even spoken about it on a talk show.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha has not one but three nicknames at home – Chimdi, Rani and Shraddhs. While the latter is self-explanatory given that it is only a short form of its real name, Chimdi and Rani are quite different and eccentric. Rani means queen while Chimdi refers to a bird.

Varun Dhawan

VD is what most of them like to address to Varun Dhawan, but he is actually the “Pappu” of his house. That’s right. During promotions of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, he had mentioned that Pappu reminded him of the Mexican drug lord.

Priyanka Chopra

While fans typically refer to Priyanka PeeCee as Piggy Chops, she has two other nicknames in the family. Initially, PC was called Mithu by her family members, but it is believed that she couldn’t pronounce it well when introducing herself, so she was later changed to Mimi. Even today, everyone in the family calls PC Mimi, including cousin sister Parineeti Chopra.

Hrithik Roshan

‘Duggu’ is Hrithik’s name at home. He got this name from the Roshans but over time fans have become so familiar with the nickname that the superstar calls himself Duggu even otherwise.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena’s nickname is quite famous. In fact, she also got a song after her nickname in her movie. Kambakht Ishq. She is the “Bebo” not only of Kapoor Khandaan but of the whole Bollywood clan.