Entertainment
Bollywood celebrity nicknames | Did you know that Kapil Sharma is called “Tony” at home? Know everything about other celebrity nicknames
Did you know Kapil Sharma’s name is Tony at home? Check Out More Celebrity Nicknames | Photo credit: Instagram
Highlights
- Bollywood celebrities have some pretty funny nicknames at home
- Did you know that Anushka is called “Nushkie” at home?
- Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan also have some super cute nicknames
They say nicknames are nothing more than a more loving way to address your loved one. Well, you will be amused to find out the adorable names by which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kapil Sharma are called home by their loved ones. They might be public figures to the rest of the world but at home it’s just someone’s daughter / son, brother / sister …
Before revealing the nicknames of the celebrities, can you guess who among the Bollywood club is called Chimdi at home? Or which actor is the ‘Pappu‘ from his house ? Here, scroll down to check out some rare nicknames of famous …
Bollywood celebrity nicknames
Anushka sharma
Anushka was called Nushkeshwar by her parents when she was a child. However, the name was eventually shortened to “Nushkie” and now her husband Virat also refers to her by the same name. During one of his Instagram Q&A sessions, he also brought up “Nushkie” when someone asked him for his nickname for Anushka.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya is called ‘Gulu’ at home. Her sister-in-law, Shrima Rai revealed the same thing during an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Instagram. “How did you tell your children that their aunt (Aishwarya) was so famous?” And the sister-in-law replied, “It’s never a topic in my house. She’s Gulu Maami at home.”
Kapil sharma
Kapu, Kapil, Comedy King are some of the names given to Kapil Sharma by his co-stars and fans. However, his family has quite a different nickname for him. He is called “Tony” by those close to him.
Alia bhatt
Alia Bhatt was quite chubby as a child. His childhood photos are proof of this. Speaking of which, the Bhatt family affectionately called him “Aloo”. In fact, at home, most of them still call her “Aloo” to tease her.
Ranbir Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor had already mentioned in an interview that he hated his nickname “Chintu”. He had mentioned that he would never have embarrassing nicknames for his children and similarly, Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor escaped the tradition of Kapoors nicknames. However, mother Neetu Kapoor has a rather unusual nickname for Ranbir. She feels he is “Raymond” because he is a “complete man”. She had even spoken about it on a talk show.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha has not one but three nicknames at home – Chimdi, Rani and Shraddhs. While the latter is self-explanatory given that it is only a short form of its real name, Chimdi and Rani are quite different and eccentric. Rani means queen while Chimdi refers to a bird.
Varun Dhawan
VD is what most of them like to address to Varun Dhawan, but he is actually the “Pappu” of his house. That’s right. During promotions of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, he had mentioned that Pappu reminded him of the Mexican drug lord.
Priyanka Chopra
While fans typically refer to Priyanka PeeCee as Piggy Chops, she has two other nicknames in the family. Initially, PC was called Mithu by her family members, but it is believed that she couldn’t pronounce it well when introducing herself, so she was later changed to Mimi. Even today, everyone in the family calls PC Mimi, including cousin sister Parineeti Chopra.
Hrithik Roshan
‘Duggu’ is Hrithik’s name at home. He got this name from the Roshans but over time fans have become so familiar with the nickname that the superstar calls himself Duggu even otherwise.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena’s nickname is quite famous. In fact, she also got a song after her nickname in her movie. Kambakht Ishq. She is the “Bebo” not only of Kapoor Khandaan but of the whole Bollywood clan.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]