Amazon, the ultimate June 9 movie quiz; test your Bollywood x Hollywood knowledge





Amazon India is back with Amazon Daily, the ultimate movie quiz where users can answer questions and have a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon quiz for June 9, 2021 is now online. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and offer customers the chance to win great prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to the Amazon Pay balance. Check out today’s Amazon quiz questions and answers to win the exciting prizes. Information on today’s Amazon quiz Amazon quiz date: June 9, 2021

Amazon quiz time: midnight to 11:59 p.m.

Date of declaration of the list of winners: to come Amazon Quiz Answers Today – Prizes and Odds of Winning Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that correctly answer all questions. Eligible entries are those that meet the eligibility criteria described in the mobile application and follow the steps outlined in the “Contest Details and How to Enter” section. Don’t forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon. How to play the Amazon answer and win the quiz? Step 1: This is an Amazon offer only, so we suggest you download and install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon app and log into your Amazon account (Create an account if you don’t have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to access the Amazon Quiz? Go to the home page and scroll down in the Amazon app> Deals> click on Amazon Quiz from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm Another way to access the Amazon Quiz page is to click Menu > Programs and features> FunZone

Step 4: Now just click on the Amazon Quiz banner and launch the quiz by pressing the Start button

Step 5: You must correctly answer the five questions of the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes.

Step 6: After you have answered all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz Winners Draw.

Step 7: Amazon Quiz Sweepstakes Winners Announced on Winner List Declaration Date Amazon, the ultimate movie quiz answers Question 1: Guess the movie from the following: Baden bade shehron mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain, Senorita. Answer: Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge Question 2: Guess the film among the following: Thapad se darr nahi lagta, pyaar se lagta hai. Question 3: Guess the movie from the following: Mai udna chata hu, intimidating chata hu, girna bhi chahta hu bas rukna nahi chata hu. Answer: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Question 4: Guess the movie from: Things last a long time, if you take care of them. Question 5: Guess which movie is one of the following: Listen to them. Children of the night. What music they make. Question 6: Guess the film among the following: Where to miss ?, Towards the stars IMAGE: SHUTTER STOCK







