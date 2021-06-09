Awake on Netflix: this ending explained and all your questions answered

Netflix



What happens when everyone in the world loses the ability to fall asleep? We’re all going crazy, according to Netflix Awake, a science fiction thriller starring Gina Rodriguez as a mom protecting her children during an “extinction event”. If you missed the movie’s explanation of how the world came to this state, here are some answers, including the sequel after that hopeful ending.

Warning: Spoilers ahead

Netflix



Why do cars stop working when the power goes out?

We first see the power cut that triggers the events when Jill (Rodriguez) is driving. She, Noah and Mathilde hear static on the radio, then the radio crackles and turns off. Several cars cross the road and Jill slams the brakes, only for another car to run over them in the nearby lake. Later, a soldier said, “Anything that has a microchip is fried. »Cars use semiconductors, tiny but critical bullets, for fuel injection, infotainment systems and cruise control. the the first microprocessor chips were installed in cars in the early 1980s. The men in the garage get a Dodge Polara, first introduced in the early 1960s, which works again by equipping it with an older battery. “We need an old car, no electricity,” said one of them.

Why can Mathilde fall asleep?

After emerging from the lake, Jill and Noah see Matilda already on the shore, where police perform CPR and resuscitate her. The sheriff says she was “out for a minute” and will be fine. Of course, later Matilda realizes that by this minute she was actually dead. But the new world rules saw her come back to life, with the ability to fall asleep. “Maybe I did it again.” Basically, the solution to the sleep problem is a factory reset: turn off and on again.

How does Murphy die?

From the start, Matilda demonstrates that it is necessary to “always empty the air” of a syringe before her grandmother Doris uses one. Later at the military center, Dr. Katz saves Matilda the experience of using a syringe to inject Jennifer Jason Leigh’s Major Murphy without first cleaning the air. According to Healthline, “These air bubbles can travel to your brain, heart, or lungs and cause a heart attack, stroke, or respiratory failure.” It’s unclear which of these Murphys suffers when she collapses – all we know for sure is that she doesn’t get up.

Netflix



Where’s Jill’s husband?

Photos on Doris’ house coat show Jill’s wedding photo with her husband in military uniform. Later, when Dodge asks Noah what happened to his father, Noah replies, “He died in the war.”

Why doesn’t Jill have custody of her children?

When Doris asks Jill for sleeping pills, Jill replies, “I don’t do that anymore. You know the judge said I wasn’t allowed.” Doris hints that Jill may have used drugs herself, saying, “Well, I guess you really don’t use drugs if you’re awake too.” Jill’s troubled past (and present) explains why children live with their grandmother.

Was Jill in the military?

Yes. When Jill is caught snooping around Murphy’s office for sleeping pills and a soldier catches her, she says, “I’m 68 Whiskey. Corporal Adams. Out of Fort Huachuca.”

How do Jill and Murphy know each other?

Jill thanks Murphy, a sleep psychiatrist, for getting her a job as an anonymous college security guard. Jill later tells her son Noah that she and Murphy worked together in the military overseas. “In the wilderness, Murphy was helping set the interrogation parameters. Sleep deprivation was torture,” Jill explains, adding, “They killed people.” No wonder Jill can’t trust Murphy with Matilda.

Why does Jill want to go to the hub?

Although she knows what Murphy is capable of, Jill realizes that she has to save the woman detained at the hub who is also able to fall asleep. Jill needs her because otherwise there will be no one to take care of Mathilde when she dies.

Why is there a shooting at the military center?

Murphy explains that the soldiers inject a cocktail that helps with mental sharpness, but which also causes neurological damage. After six days, the soldiers begin to hallucinate. A soldier sees what he thinks is a grenade, but it’s actually a pine cone. The soldiers start shooting at the thin air, then at each other.

What caused the phenomenon of no-sleep?

While Jill is in custody at the hub, Murphy begins to talk about the no-sleep phenomenon. “It was kind of a solar flare,” she said, continuing, “It changed our electromagnetic wiring. It affected our glymphatic system. It messed up our clocks.”

Let’s break it all down. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, “Solar flares are large flares of energy originating from the Sun and containing several different forms of energy: heat, magnetic energy, and ionizing radiation.” Thus, this ionizing radiation, which can damage satellites, has passed through the Earth’s atmosphere, which normally protects us. Magnetic energy has interrupted everything from radios to our electromagnetic wiring.

What is our electromagnetic wiring?According to a simple definition, “Youarean electric field – a giant electric field that holds your atoms together, and that uses other electric fields to speak to other parts of you. “As for your glymphatic system, according to Nueronline, “The glymphatic system is a network of vessels that remove waste from the central nervous system (CNS), primarily during sleep.” This explains the acceleration of everyone’s descent into madness.

What happens to Noah?

After Noah cuts a string believing it to be a fish, which his father had taught him to bone, he is severely electrocuted. Jill attempts to resuscitate him with a defibrillator, but because she and Matilda touch each other, electric current flows through them all, reducing the shock needed to restart Noah’s heart or get it back to normal.

Does Jill survive?

After the children deduce that they had to kill their mother for her to do it again, they drown her. They try to resuscitate her using CPR chest compressions. When the screen goes black, we hear Jill gasp, confirming that she is coming back to life. Now that the Adams family figured out how to restart everyone’s “clocks”, they can no doubt use Jill’s military contacts to spread the word and save the world.