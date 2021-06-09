83 actor Tahir Raj Bhasin says he was rejected 250 to 300 times in auditions | Entertainment News





Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin said he was rejected around 250 to 300 times in auditions, before breaking out in Mardaani, with Rani Mukerji. Tahir has since appeared in films such as Chhichhore and Force 2. In an interview, Tahir admitted that he came to Mumbai with big dreams, but soon realized the harsh reality. He said he planned to have a Dharma or Yash Raj Films project within a week of arriving in Mumbai. “In fact, I had come with a big dream, to come to Bombay and take away a Yash Raj or Dharma film in a week,” he told RJ Siddharth Kannan. “But the reality of Bombay, you only find out when you get here. It takes you three months to find a home here, the roles are something else entirely,” he said in Hindi. When asked how many times he had been rejected in auditions, he replied: “It took me about four years before this audition for Mardaani happened. Every audition I was rejected in somehow contributed to the audition I gave for Mardaani … I got rejected 250-300 times, in total, including commercials, movies, everything. “ Tahir will soon be seen in sports drama 83, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the film, on the victory of the underdogs of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 World Cup, Tahir plays Sunil Gavaskar. He will also appear in Looop Lapeta and Bulbul Tarang. Also Read: Tahir Raj Bhasin: Very Confident Kabir Khan Has Winner In Hand With 83 In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said he was “very confident” that director Kabir Khan had a winner on his hands with 83. He said: “83 was an experience for me. When Kabir came to me say it i said wow it’s gonna be shot like the real players went to play the world cup decades ago we all moved to uk for three and a half months and played in the same stadiums . A film made on this scale, we were lucky to have it done then, it would be very difficult in today’s times. “ Related stories

