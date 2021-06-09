Entertainment
Recap of episode 9 of season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale”: the big blow of Fred
Spoilers ahead for The handmaid’s tale Season 4, Episode 9. In the June 9 episode of The handmaid’s tale, Nick takes a look at his lover who is coming from Toronto with their daughter and finds that freedom is okay with you. June, who’s there on a scouting mission to find out all she can about Hannah, smiles and says thank you. Since arriving in Canada, she has grappled with the threat of permanent separation from her eldest daughter, testified in an international tribunal about the assaults she survived for seven years in Gilead, and struggled to negotiate settlements. reunion with her best friend and her husband. In the closing moments of this week’s episode, she learns that Fred Waterford has made a deal to evade prosecution. As she screams in rage at American diplomat Mark Tuello, Nick’s compliment has repeated itself in my head: Freedom is okay with you. I’m not sure June would say the same.
From the second she reached Canadian soil, Junes’ life expectancy soared by decades. She now lives in government-provided housing with the support of a democratic state to defend her basic rights. She has health care. If the United States still had an election, she could vote there. Inside Gilead, she had no rights. It was owned by his own house. She was also, though perversely, more powerful than she is now.
Take, for example, the plight of her missing daughter. Even with the backing of the US government-in-exile, these are the sources June has cultivated inside Gilead to whom she turns for the most recent information on Hannah. She calls Joseph, who tells her that hell is sending Hannah north in exchange for 10 of the children who escaped on Angels Flight. It’s not really a deal, but so far America’s only help is using the satellite phone she calls her on. Finally, Nick provides a file he has put together since June’s escape. It has photos, school records, a last known address in Colorado Springs, and even the names of friends around Hannah. The United States provides the safe haven where they meet.
June had limited tactical power in Gilead, but it suited her incredibly narrow ends: finding Hannah. She could be deceptive and callous at times, but the moral calculation was always personal. The limit of what she could do was what she was willing to risk; usually the answer was his life. In Canada, on the other hand, June has the full menu of democracies and even the political capital to secure a seat at the table. Last week she faced the Waterfords in court. She expressed her grievances in a public forum without fear of reprisal, characteristic of the democratic experience. But democratic protections come at a price, and the moral math is done at the state level. June is not the judge in the Freds case. In fact, as his master Tuello blurted out, he’s really more of a pawn.
Fred Waterford made a deal. In exchange for high-level intelligence on Gilead, the charges against him were dropped. It seems that was the long game. Junes’ testimony at the hearing scared him. That, combined with an unsympathetic visit from Commander Putnam, the timing, of course, determined by the Americans, convinced him to switch to the eve of the trial. June is devastated and furious when she finds out. In Gilead, the worst was always about to happen. It wasn’t often a measure of Junes’ personal effectiveness. Outside of Gilead, she’s just one person again, separate from the network of allies and acolytes that made her powerful.
Yet June needs Mark Tuello and all that remains of the American state. If there’s a way to get back to Hannah that doesn’t involve a reckless vigilante rescue, it’s through them. What is less clear is how much Americans need June. Shell has always been a hero of the resistance, but the dispossessed US government doesn’t really need a poster girl. So where does that leave June? For now, 1,500 miles from Hannah much further than she was on the fringes of society in Chicago and with fewer power brokers in her pocket than she had as a maid.
