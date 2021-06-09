Spooky Summer welcomes actor Clint Howard for film and art festival | Lifestyles





Summer can be scary too. Just because it’s not Halloween doesn’t mean northeastern Pennsylvania isn’t ready for the thrills and thrills. The NEPA Horror Film Festival and the Scranton Punk Flea Market + Zinefest will once again team up to present Spooky Summer on Saturday June 12 at noon at Circle Drive-In, 1911 Scranton-Carbondale Highway, Dickson City. Similar to its sister event that takes place in the fall, the horror film and flea market event features a double screening of Rock N Roll High School and Ice Cream Man with dozens of art vendors; live music; a meeting with Clint Howard, who stars in the two featured films; and more. Jess Meoni, a dedicated community organizer who ran the flea market and zine festival for years, had always helped out at the Bobby Kellers horror film festival, and the two decided to combine their events last October. Organize a small event in the Summer was another way to bring people out and celebrate independent arts culture here in Scranton, she said. With the right precautions and safety protocols, I think a lot of people are finally ready to engage in entertainment, Meoni added. Tickets cost $ 20 for single entry and $ 75 per complete car and are available at nepahorrorfilmfest.weebly.com. For more information, visit the NEPA Horror Film Festival or Scranton DIY Punk Collective on Facebook or on Facebook events page. Local electronic artist Quoth will kick off the event by spinning a mix of punk, post-punk and goth tracks. Then the crowd can listen to live music from artists such as Wife Swamp, World Breaker, Unstable Minds and a reunion performance by Scranton’s band, the SW! MS. Meanwhile, guests can browse the products of 60 artists, designers, collectors and zinesters, some locals and others from Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey. There will also be a Riff Randall lookalike contest, and the best costume inspired by the character from Rock N Roll High School will win $ 50 and a gift box of merchandise from the punk band Ramones. Film screenings begin around 8:30 p.m. with the cult Rock N Roll High School musical followed by the slasher horror film Ice Cream Man at around 10:30 a.m. Both films have fun and nostalgic summer qualities, Meoni said, and she and Keller are huge fans of the Ramones, who feature heavily in Rock N Roll High School. Additionally, both films feature guest star Howard. I’m personally very excited about Clint Howard, Meoni said of the actor who has also appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows. He’s a legend in the film industry and he’s been playing since the 1960s, so it’s going to be a surreal experience for me for sure. During an intermission between screenings, several short films submitted by independent filmmakers will be played, as well as a tribute video to the late actress and former guest of the Beverly Bonner festival. There will also be a tribute video to late local photographer Alex Seeley, who Meoni says frequently attended the festival and was an integral part of the regional art scene. She and Keller believe the event serves to showcase and promote the creativity of artists from the region and beyond, and it gives horror lovers a chance to embrace the weird and unusual outside. Halloween. My hope is always that our customers have a memorable time at the event, open them up to all the great local alternative artists that we have here in the DIY scene, and have fun watching the acts of music and movies, Meoni added. . It’s a full day with something for everyone.

