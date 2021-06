Google Doodle celebrates American actress and diplomat Shirley Temple with an animated graphic

Google Doodle celebrated American actress, singer, dancer, and diplomat Shirley “Little Miss Miracle” Temple on June 9 with an animated graphic. Born April 23, 1928 in Santa Monica, California, Shirley Temple was also appointed United States Ambassador to Ghana and Czechoslovakia, and also served as United States Chief of Protocol. On that day in 2015, the Santa Monica History Museum opened Love, Shirley Temple, a special exhibit featuring a collection of her rare memorabilia. Today’s Google Doodle Special, in honor of Shirley Temple, features animated versions of her as a diplomat, award-winning actor, and young dancer. Shirley Temple started dance lessons at the age of three, and in 1934 appeared in the musical Stand Up And Cheer. The same year, Shirley starred in several films including Bright Eyes. Even before reaching double-digit age, Temple was one of the most popular actors in American cinema, even becoming the first child star to receive an Academy Award at just six years old, according to the Google Doodle page. Although Shirley continued to appear in films, she retired from the industry at the age of 22. In 1942, Shirley appeared as the star of Junior Miss, a radio sitcom about a teenage girl growing up in New York City. She told the Shirley Temples Storybook, a children’s television series that adapted family-friendly stories in 1958. It was her last foray into American entertainment before her transition to full-time public service. She was appointed United States Representative to the United Nations in 1969. Her political career included her commitment to environmentalist, representing her nation in 1972 at the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment. In 2006, the Screen Actors Guild awarded Temple its Lifetime Achievement Award, the organization’s highest honor, according to the Google Doodle page. Teresa Caltabiano, granddaughter of Shirley Temples, also shared her thoughts on Google Doodle and said: At the heart of it all was her family. We had the chance to know her, her love, her courage and her strength. She is still deeply loved and truly missed, and we cherish our memories of her. Shirley Temple passed away on February 10, 2014 at her home in Woodside, California. She was 85 years old. ALSO READ: Sudarsan Pattnaik makes stunning sand art on Puri Beach to celebrate World Environment Day ALSO READ: Woman Clings To Tree To Stay Afloat During Heavy Rains And Floods. Rescue video goes viral

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos