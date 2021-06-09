Entertainment
Princess Eugenie’s Adorable First Video Of Her Son August
Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images
When it comes to her son August, Princess Eugenie has been generous enough sharing cute photos of him – and her husband, Jack Brooksbank – on her social media (although usually with the little boy’s face in a mask, which is it). quite right). Now, Eugenie has also uploaded the very first video of her little boy, and all this for the benefit of a special cause close to her heart.
Taking to Instagram Stories, the princess posted three clips of little August (filmed from behind) sitting in an inflatable chair, playing with a plush in the shape of a shark – and it’s clear he already has the cutest auburn hair mop, just like his mother. Eugenie captioned the first video: “Today is World Oceans Day. A day to celebrate our beautiful oceans and all the creatures in them.”
For the second video, Eugenie chose the caption, “A day to raise awareness for something so essential to all of our lives.”
Then, finally, for the third clip, the mother-of-one joked: “And a day to snuggle up with fluffy sharks!” How adorable is that?
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
In addition to becoming a mother herself for the first time this year, Eugenie is also preparing to become an aunt, as her sister Princess Beatrice is currently pregnant with her first child (who, unlike August, will inherit a royal title – but through his father’s lineage).
The Royal Family announced the news of Beatrice’s baby on social media in May, with a statement saying: “👶 Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very happy to announce that they are expecting a baby at the fall of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news. “
Princess Eugenie – still the beloved sister – was quick to congratulate her on the happy news, choosing to share two photos of Beatrice and her husband, Edo, on her official Instagram account. The first photo is a gorgeous photo from the couple’s wedding in July, while the second is a more naughty choice: a cute selfie of Beatrice and Edo smiling in front of a waterfall.
Eugenie jokingly combined her congratulatory message with a message marking World Bee Day, revealing her adorable nicknames for her sister, as she calls her “Bea” then “Beabea”. So cute!
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Fingers crossed that when Beatrice’s baby arrives, we will have more videos of him or her playing with their cousin, August!
Cosmopolitan UK is now available and you can REGISTER HERE.
Subscribe to our newsletter to get more items straight to your inbox.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]