Princess Eugenie’s Adorable First Video Of Her Son August

When it comes to her son August, Princess Eugenie has been generous enough sharing cute photos of him – and her husband, Jack Brooksbank – on her social media (although usually with the little boy’s face in a mask, which is it). quite right). Now, Eugenie has also uploaded the very first video of her little boy, and all this for the benefit of a special cause close to her heart.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the princess posted three clips of little August (filmed from behind) sitting in an inflatable chair, playing with a plush in the shape of a shark – and it’s clear he already has the cutest auburn hair mop, just like his mother. Eugenie captioned the first video: “Today is World Oceans Day. A day to celebrate our beautiful oceans and all the creatures in them.”

For the second video, Eugenie chose the caption, “A day to raise awareness for something so essential to all of our lives.”

Then, finally, for the third clip, the mother-of-one joked: “And a day to snuggle up with fluffy sharks!” How adorable is that?

In addition to becoming a mother herself for the first time this year, Eugenie is also preparing to become an aunt, as her sister Princess Beatrice is currently pregnant with her first child (who, unlike August, will inherit a royal title – but through his father’s lineage).

The Royal Family announced the news of Beatrice’s baby on social media in May, with a statement saying: “👶 Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very happy to announce that they are expecting a baby at the fall of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news. “

Princess Eugenie – still the beloved sister – was quick to congratulate her on the happy news, choosing to share two photos of Beatrice and her husband, Edo, on her official Instagram account. The first photo is a gorgeous photo from the couple’s wedding in July, while the second is a more naughty choice: a cute selfie of Beatrice and Edo smiling in front of a waterfall.

Eugenie jokingly combined her congratulatory message with a message marking World Bee Day, revealing her adorable nicknames for her sister, as she calls her “Bea” then “Beabea”. So cute!

Fingers crossed that when Beatrice’s baby arrives, we will have more videos of him or her playing with their cousin, August!

