The Tribeca Film Festival opens today with 13 simultaneous screenings of “In The Heights”





NEW YORK (WABC) – The Tribeca Film Festival – the first in-person film festival in North America since the pandemic – returns today with 13 simultaneous screenings of the film “In the Heights”. Pier 76 on the West Side will be one of 13 locations for the film, which will finally be released after a year of delay due to the pandemic. Another screening will be the United Palace Theater in Washington Heights. Hudson Yards will serve as the second outdoor location. For months, crews dismantled Pier 76 – an NYPD towing pound for more than 30 years before the city finally left it in January, the culmination of a legal battle with the state. The festival will close on Sunday June 19 with a ceremony at Radio City Music Hall, opening its doors for the first time in over a year, at 100% capacity with a fully vaccinated audience. The Tribeca Festival was founded in the aftermath of September 11 around the idea that artists and big storytelling can inspire hope, effect change and revitalize communities during difficult times. Twenty years later, Tribeca’s message rings truer than ever, especially after a year in which New York and the rest of the world have faced unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic. “Our founding mission is even more relevant today, and we wanted to make sure we could reach every corner of New York City,” said co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “Tribeca was launched to bring people together, and that’s what we aim to do again this year, to connect communities across the five boroughs and share our festival experience, safely, while supporting local businesses.” RELATED | Tribeca Film Festival announces return, slated for June This year’s festival will also feature a podcast lineup for the first time, as well as a series of movie reunions and anniversaries. The festival expects to reach up to 100,000 guests who can participate during the 12-day event with over 200 screenings at outdoor venues, including:

–The Battery, Manhattan –Waterfront plaza at Brookfield Place, Manhattan

–Hudson Yards, Manhattan

–Pier 76 in Hudson River Park, Manhattan

–Empire Outlets, Staten Island

–MetroTech Commons, Brooklyn

Additionally, district-to-district programs will bring the festival directly to New York City neighborhoods by using state-of-the-art 40-foot LED theaters, the country’s first mobile HD screens, to connect communities to the festival. experience in their own backyard. The locations of borough to borough sites include:

–Queens: Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Rockaway Beach, Astoria Park

–The Bronx: Van Courtland, Soundview Park, Walter Gladwin Park

