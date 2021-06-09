Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif – Bollywood’s Last Computer Couple





The first time Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal sparked relationship rumors was in 2019, when the couple left a Diwali party at the same time. But while they have consistently denied that they were dating, young star Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, son of Anil Kapoor, has confirmed that Katrina and Vicky are in fact dating. According to several Indian publications, the actor of Mirzya would have said that the alleged duo would indeed be in a relationship. In an appearance on Zoom By invitation only, Harsh has been asked to reveal a Bollywood relationship rumor that he believes is true. He said, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s right. Am I going to be in trouble for saying that? I don’t know. I think they’re pretty open about it.”

However, the couple have yet to confirm the same. In a 2020 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky, who asked him if he was dating Katrina, replied, “I hope you respect that… I really want to protect my personal life to some extent, because if you open up it leads to discussions, misinterpretations and misinterpretations This is something I am not inviting.

Katrina had also given him two cents on the matter, expressing how much she had matured and these things didn’t matter to her anymore. She added that all the respect we get is due to her work and that is the only thing she focuses on. “It doesn’t even matter. These rumors are an integral part of our life. Now I have the maturity to understand that all that matters is the work you do. will support you, that’s why the public loves you or judges you, “said the starlet. “Everything else comes and goes because it’s part of the job. We chose to be in the spotlight. There are a lot of people who hate being in the spotlight. But that’s the nature of being an actor… you have to. accept and make peace with public speculation. Some days it will be true, others will not be true. “ Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.







