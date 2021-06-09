Jeffree Star laughs at these crazy Kanye West rumors

Jeffree trolled Kanye after the claims went viral (Photo: Rex)

Jeffree Star is still very amused by the weird rumors about him and Kanye West and honestly we don’t blame him.

In January, rapper Gold Digger was falsely accused of cheating with the YouTube star amid reports that he and his wife Kim Kardashian were in the process of getting divorced.

The rumors have been circulated by aTikTokstar although there is no evidence to support the claims and no reports of Kanye’s infidelity.

Reflecting on this strange story, Jeffree told E! News: I think the rumors are funny, they are hilarious. I think the coincidence is crazy when you live in Hidden Hills, two miles from his home and then I always loved Wyoming and was obviously aware that they went there a lot.

Jeffree was referring to Kanye, 44, leaving California for the peaceful surroundings of Wyoming, where he owns a large ranch. Coincidentally, Jeffree, 35, also moved to Wyoming himself last year.

He continued: I really meant when I say I really like tall men. I think Kanyes’ music is amazing, but it’s definitely not for me.

The makeup guru first fueled rumors when he shared a photo of himself on social media with the caption: I’m ready for Sunday service, a nod to Kanyes gospel gatherings.

Jeffree is still very amused by it all (Photo: @jeffreestar, Instagram)

He then posted a cute picture of a view in Wyoming and wrote: Love those beautiful #Wyoming winter nights.

Jeffree first spoke about the rumors at the time, posting a YouTube video flouting the allegations.

I woke up and my phone exploded. I scrolled through the internet and read the dumbest bullshit I think I’ve ever read in my entire life, he recalls.

Guess a girl made up a complete lie on TikTok that went viral where she implied that Kanye and Kim are getting divorced because a big male beauty influencer is sleeping with him.

The influencer continued: I’m single, I don’t sleep with anyone, it’s so weird.

Let me say this time, I love very tall men. Me and Kanye have never dated and this is all really funny. So I guess if it’s the start of my new year, happy new year.

More: News from the American Showbiz



Jeffree Star is single and I have never slept with Kanye.

Kanye and Kim, 40, ended their marriage earlier this year after getting married in 2014. They share four children; North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. .

For more stories like this, check out our entertainment page.

Follow Metro.co.uk Entertainment on Twitter and Facebook for the latest celebrity and entertainment updates. You can now also receive Metro.co.uk items straight to your device. Sign up here to receive our daily push alerts.

MORE: Khloe Kardashian Fires Back As Fan Criticizes Her Kanye West Birthday Tribute: It’s My Family Not Yours



MORE: Kim Kardashian Feels Like A Fuck Fail As She Breaks Down After Kanye West Divorce: I Want To Be Happy







