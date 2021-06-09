A few weeks after the disappearance of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) began to investigate a drug angle linked to the death of the actor. The BCN has since investigated the link between Bollywood and drugs. Last year, Sushant Singh Rajput co-star Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also interviewed. Deepika Padukone was also called at the same time. Earlier this year, NCB filed an indictment against Rhea Chakraborty.

In the middle of this Sushant Singh and Sara Ali Khan Kedarnath Co-star Nitish Bhardwaj spoke about her experience working with the two. Sara and Sushant were said to have become addicted to drugs on the sets of Kedarnath. Speaking to a major daily, Nitish said he had never seen Sushant or Sara traveling. He also mentioned his conversation with Sara about never doing drugs.

Nitish said they were talking about drugs when Sara told him she heard there was a drug problem in the movie industry. He also recalled advising Sara to stay away from it as she had a very promising career ahead of her. He added that she assured him that she would never touch drugs and that she never would.

Speaking of Sushant, Nitish said he would smoke cigarettes but was very nimble. He said that someone who does drugs would never be as nimble as Sushant. He added that he had never seen Sushant and Sara with heavy eyes or traveling. He also said that Sushant would always talk about cosmology and the science of planets and galaxies.

