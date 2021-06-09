Who are the “Loki” timekeepers? Marvel entities created the authority of time variation

Spoilers ahead for Loki Episode 1. As the first episode of Loki confirms, the Avengers heist had unintended consequences that we were only now beginning to understand. Most notably so far, this has brought Loki to the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a mysterious organization that monitors the time at the behest of Time-Keepers. While the God of Mischief is quite skeptical of their power or importance, he affectionately calls them space lizards, as the Time-Keepers actually have a long history in Marvel comics and their inclusion in it. Loki could just set up the next major MCU conflict, at Thanos’ level (or higher). Sure, that might seem like a daunting task for a six-episode season, but as the lead writer Michel waldron Told Total film, our goal with the Loki the series was for it to have far-reaching ramifications across the MCU going forward. So really, any clue could be considered a serious foreshadowing.

Here’s everything we know so far about the mysterious Time-Keepers, their role in Loki, and how they might act in future films.

Who are the timekeepers?

Loki learns about Time-Keepers as viewers do via charming mid-century modern animation told by none other than Miss Minutes. As a result of a multiversal war in which countless unique timelines battled for supremacy, she explains, the omniscient timekeepers emerged, bringing peace by rearranging the multiverse into a single timeline, the sacred chronology. By Screen Rant, the three Keepers of time were created at the literal end of time.

So when Judge Renslayer says things like the Avengers meddle time were supposed to to arrive, it seems his advice is informed by the Time-Keepers’ omniscient understanding of the flow of time in the MCU. Of course, that idea of ​​predetermination is enough to make you question everything that happened to the Avengers and co. until now…

Will timekeepers appear in Loki?

So far, the Time-Keepers have not made their official debut in Loki as Judge Renslayer tells Loki when he suggests they discuss gods to gods, they’re very busy… dictating the proper flow of time. Behind her, the apparent impressions of the three keepers of time can be seen in the wall. However, if the variant situation gets too sticky (and it looks like it can happen), it makes sense that the Time-Keepers could show up soon to sort out the issues.

How are they related to Kang the Conqueror?

Another reason why we might see Time-Keepers soon? They have a history with one of the MCU’s main upcoming villains, Kang the Conqueror, a time-traveling villain whose powers rival those of Thanos himself in part because, as CBR reports, Kang can play with time as he pleases, altering the timeline as much or as little as he wants without need an infinity stone. The Marvel site itself refers to Kang As one of the deadliest and most persistent supervillains of all time, blessed with personal knowledge of future technology and weapons, he literally dates, as the Jonas Brothers might say, to AD 3000.

Marvel also notes that Kang had a working relationship with TVA, which is understandably concerned about its time-skipping tendencies. LokiRavonna Renslayer could also be a clue to Kang’s imminent arrival in the comics, as Screen Rant reports, The Conqueror is courting a named princess. Ravonna Renslayer.

CHUCK ZLOTNICK / MARVEL

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Gugu Mbatha-Raw revealed Loki would explore The origins of Renslayers, predating some elements of the comics. She continued: It’s all there, but there’s also the opportunity to feel like I’m starting something new with TVA that has never been seen before by fans on screen… there is so much potential for her in the future as well. ”So viewers will have to wait and see how her story unfolds and if she overlaps with Kang in the series.

Will Loki Feed in The ant Man?

Although Kang only has officially was announced to appear as the villain in the 2023s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Jonathan majors will take on the role, there’s every reason to believe he might show up sooner, especially if he’s really as dangerous as the comics suggest. The build-up of Thanos, for example, was a slow burn that began with a brief cameo throughout the first one. Avengers.

What are Time-Twisters?

Perhaps we should not necessarily trust the omniscient timekeepers yet. As CBR reports, their first iteration was actually flawed and led to the formation of Time-Twisters. These beings, the site continues, have caused a lot of trouble throughout Marvel’s timeline. Although they were eventually corrected, it is not yet clear whether the events of Loki arrive before or after the Time-Twisters have gone well.