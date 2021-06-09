Entertainment
Everything in New York is bigger, even her Van Gogh exhibit – NBC New York
A massive, immersive exhibit celebrating artist Vincent van Gogh drew on Broadway talent for a little dazzle during his visit to New York City.
The producers of Immersive Van Gogh turned to Tony and Emmy Award-winning set designer David Korins for creative help after securing a stunning 70,000-square-foot venue for their exhibition in Lower Manhattan, from far the largest space in the exhibition.
They wanted something bigger, more sophisticated, deeper, said Korins, who designed sets for Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen and is a longtime Van Gogh fan. I really wanted to try to find a way to help people in 2021 see him more as a human.
Korins added a ceiling installation that uses nearly 8,000 brushes to thrillingly reproduce Starry Night, a station that uses artificial intelligence to give visitors a personalized letter from Van Gogh, a chance to co-create an artwork with him on their phone, and booths that explore the artist’s synesthesia.
Corey Ross, lead producer of Immersive Van Gogh, said the show leans into every place it lands and New York is the biggest challenge of any city it visits.
The question was, really, how do you get the essence of New York? he said. And of course David Korins is someone whose job I love and he’s the best guy. So he was the first to call.
Some elements of Korins’ work should be added to future visits to other cities. The exhibition has already been shown in San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto and Paris and plans to expand to more than a dozen cities in North America, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh.
The heart of the show is the same in every city, a 38-minute digital film projected through the imposing space that dynamically and elegantly weaves images of Van Gogh’s paintings on the walls and on the ground to a soundtrack of soft music. electronic and ethereal piano. These parts were designed by Massimiliano Siccardi, with original music by Luca Longobardi.
The show’s arrival in New York City comes as the city emerges from a lockdown that has closed cultural events and art crowds. I feel like it’s a huge, bright beacon of hope for the arts in New York City, Korins said.
All visitors are required to wear masks and social distancing signals are sprinkled throughout the exhibit. Korins made sure nothing needed to be touched, perhaps except visitors’ cell phones. He said it was normal that Van Gogh was often isolated: he is a perfect artist and now is the perfect time because we have all struggled with isolation.
There has recently been an explosion of renewed interest in the Dutch post-impressionist artist, and Immersive Van Gogh is just one of many traveling exhibitions that combine his work with technology. There’s even a rival in New York a few miles away, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.
The producers of Immersive Van Gogh in New York had so much space that the location on Pier 36 once housed 25 basketball courts that they designed three galleries, each larger than the next, where viewers can sit. stroll or sit on benches and watch Van The work of the Goghs floats.
Korins added to the galleries several large mirrored sculptures some curves, other straight lines that reflect and refract digital images. The visitor is also greeted at the entrance by one of the last self-portraits of Van Gogh enlarged to realize the nuance and the brushstrokes of the master.
Korins hopes visitors can leave with more knowledge about Van Gogh than the mere fact that he was the artist who cut off his ear and painted The Starry Night. Korins reminds people that Van Gogh was a poor man who only sold one painting in his life. He did so many self-portraits because he didn’t have the money to pay for the models, Korins said. He painted sunflowers because they were free.
One of the more notable additions attempts to immerse viewers in the mind of Van Gogh, who had a form of synesthesia called chromesthesia in which he was able to hear color and see sound. Audiences walk through 10 booths based on the colors most often used in their paintings and get a light and sound experience that mimics how people with chromesthesia react to certain colors.
This condition is now seen as a gift, Korins said. But he was completely misunderstood. And so here’s a way that you can kind of get into the experience.
IF YOU GO: The New York location for Immersive Van Gogh is Pier 36 in Manhattan (299 South St.) For more information, visit vangoghnyc.com or call 844-307-4644.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]