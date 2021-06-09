TNT, ESPN Top 2021 Sports Emmys; Ernie Johnson and Joe Buck among the winners





“NBA on TNT” helped give the WarnerMedia-owned network a big boost to its competitors at this year’s 42nd Sports Emmy Awards. Announced Tuesday night this year, TNT has won the most Sports Emmys of any outlet, with 7 – closely followed by ESPN, which has won six. If the legal entities are combined, the ESPN triumvirate of ESPN, ESPN Plus and ESPN Deportes actually had the most wins, with a total of nine. The winners were announced in 46 categories by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in a virtual ceremony on Tuesday night, including an outstanding live sports special, live sports series and coverage. playoffs, three documentary categories, an outstanding play-by-play announcer, a studio host, and emerging on-air talent, among others. Individual sports personalities winners included TNT’s Ernie Johnson as studio host; Fox’s Joe Buck for play-by-play, CBS’s Nate Burleson for studio analyst; John Smoltz of Fox for sports events analyst; NBC’s Michele Tafoya for the sports reporter; and Emmanuel Acho of Fox for emerging talent on the air. NATAS also announced a Coca-Cola-sponsored Historically Black College / University (HBCU) grant in honor of an HBCU student studying for a career in sports journalism administered by the National Academy’s Foundation. And a roundtable celebrating the women nominees in the sports personality categories included Erin Andrews (Fox), Ana Jurka (Telemundo), Adriana Monsalve (Univision / TUDN), Rachel Nichols (ESPN), Pilar Pérez (ESPN Deportes), Lisa Salters (ESPN) and Tracy Wolfson (CBS). Here are the winners in the key categories: EXCEPTIONAL LIVE SPORT SPECIAL

NBA 2020 All-Star Game on TNT (TNT) EXCEPTIONAL LIVE SPORT SERIES

Sunday Night Football (NBC) EXCEPTIONAL COVERAGE OF THE Playoffs

NFC Wild Card Game: Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints (Nickelodeon)

[CBS Sports] EXCEPTIONAL COVERAGE OF SPORTING EVENTS

NFL Game Day All-Access: Super Bowl LV (YouTube)

[NFL Films] EXCEPTIONAL SPORTS SPECIAL EDIT

SC Presents: 2020 – Heroes, History & Hope (ESPN) EXCEPTIONAL SPORTS SERIES

The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)

[Uninterrupted/Frehand] EXCEPTIONAL SPORT COVERAGE

League of Legends World Final: DAMWON vs. Suning (YouTube)

[Riot Games] EXCEPTIONAL SPORTS SHORT DOCUMENTARY

Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible (ESPN + / ESPN)

[ESPN Films] AN EXCEPTIONAL LONG SPORTING DOCUMENTARY

Rising Phoenix (Netflix)

[HTYT Films/Passion Pictures/ Misfits Entertainment/Ventureland] EXCEPTIONAL SERIALIZED SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

Outcry (Showtime)

[Bat Bridge Entertainment] EXCEPTIONAL STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY

In the NBA (TNT) EXCEPTIONAL STUDIO SHOW – DAILY

Sports Center (ESPN) EXCEPTIONAL STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED TIME

Inside the NBA: 2020 NBA Playoffs (TNT) EXCEPTIONAL SPORTS NEWS / FILE ANTHOLOGY

Real sport with Bryant Gumbel (HBO) EXCEPTIONAL SPORTS JOURNALISM

Real sport with Bryant Gumbel (HBO) EXCEPTIONAL SHORT FUNCTION

NFL Sunday Countdown: The Big Mo Show (ESPN) EXCEPTIONAL LONG FUNCTION

NFL 360: Gaba’s Gift (NFL Network)

[Ravens Productions] EXCEPTIONAL INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – EVENT COVERAGE

NBA app: Season restart (digital NBA) EXCEPTIONAL INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING

NBA on TNT Tuesday (TNT) EXCEPTIONAL DIGITAL INNOVATION

NBA on TNT (TNT) EXCEPTIONAL SPORTING PERSONALITY / STUDIO HOST

Ernie Johnson (TNT) EXCEPTIONAL SPORTS PERSONALITY / PLAY-BY-PLAY

Joe Buck (FOX / FS1 / NFL Network) EXCEPTIONAL SPORTS PERSONALITY / STUDIO ANALYST

Nate Burleson (CBS Network / CBS Sports / NFL Network) OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY / SPORTING EVENTS ANALYST

John Smoltz (FOX / FS1 / MLB Network) EXCEPTIONAL SPORTS PERSONALITY / SPORTS REPORTER

Michèle Tafoya (NBC) OUTSTANDING SPORTING PERSONALITY / EMERGING TALENT IN THE AIR

Emmanuel Acho (FOX / FS1) EXCEPTIONAL STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH

SportsCenter Deportes (ESPN Deportes) OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY IN SPANISH

Pilar Pérez (ESPN Sports) The full list of winners can be found here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos