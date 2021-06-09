The rise and fall of a Bollywood queen

GOLDEN GRAND: Suraiya

By: ASJAD NAZIR

BIRTHDAY SPECIAL TRACING THE JOURNEY OF THE SUPERSTAR OF INDIAN MUSIC AND CINEMA SURAIYA

The HINDI cinema was built on a musical stage, but only two great ladies in history have been both singer and number one movie star.

One was Noor Jehan and the second was screen queen Suraiya. Such was Suraiya’s fame that legendary actor Dharmendra once said he went to see his movie Dillagi (1949) 40 times as a young man. To mark the anniversary of the late big star’s birth on June 15, Eastern Eye recalled her extraordinary rise to the top, her extreme grief and her last ultimate queen of Bollywood.

Suraiya Jamal Sheikh was born on June 15, 1929 in Karachi, undivided India and a year later her family moved to the affluent Marine Drive area of ​​Mumbai where the movie industry was starting to take shape. They were soon joined by her maternal uncle M Zahoor, who would become a well-known onscreen villain in the 1930s. The very young girl showed a natural flair for performance and began singing for a children’s show on All India Radio.

This led to the extremely talented prodigy who made her film debut.

as a child star in Madame Fashion (1936) as Miss Suraiya. She would get other roles as a child star and was only 12 when she accompanied her uncle M Zahoor on the set of Taj Mahal (1941), where she was spotted by director Nanubhai Vakil and portrayed in the key role of Mumtaz Mahal.

Naushad would become Bollywood’s most influential music director in the 1940s and 1950s. In the early 1940s, as he tried to make a breakthrough, he heard Suraiya sing on the radio and was instantly captivated by her wonderful voice. One of the many inspired decisions that would define his career was to blackmail the 13-year-old for established star Mehtab in the film. Sharda (1942) and this was revolutionary for two reasons. First, he introduced Suraiya’s singing talent to a wider audience and showed how singing levels could be increased via a play artist. Suddenly the teenager was a song and theater star, and unsurprisingly, she was asked to use her own voice on screen. Movies like Tamanna (1942), Station master (1942), and Hamari Baat (1943) saw her get noticed by the public, as well as by the greatest filmmakers.

Studio head Devika Rani would offer her a five-year contract for a princely sum of 500 ” per month. But the young filmmaker K Asif, who would go on to make Bollywood’s biggest and most lavish film Mughal-e-Azam (1960), instead offered him a record of Rs 40,000 to play in his directorial debut Phool (1945).

She would go on to star alongside number one male vocalist KL Saigal in a hit hit. Tadbir (1945) and he did not hide to admire his voice.

She would play in front of him in Omar Khaiyyam (1946) and his last film Parwana (1947).

Suddenly, 16-year-old Suraiya became a big movie and music star.

Around the same time, Noor Jehan had risen through the ranks to become India’s number one female singing and theater star. Mehboob Khan reportedly makes inspired decision to choose Noor Jehan and Suraiya in his movie Anmol Ghadi, which would go on to become by far the biggest hit of 1946 and be considered an all-time classic. With Noor Jehan leaving for the newly formed Pakistan during the score a year later, the film would be almost like a transfer of the Queen’s crown. What followed was an impressive string of blockbuster films that included Stinger (1947), Pyar Ki Jeet (1948), Badi behen (1949) and Dillagi (1949). In the late 1940s, she was the highest paid and most popular star in Bollywood. India’s biggest music and film star created the genre of craziness with never-before-seen fans, with unprecedented crowds gathering to catch a glimpse of him.

Many cities would shut down on the opening days of the songstars’ films as crowds rushed to theaters.

Suraiya once said: Most of my roles were simple, but the audience loved them. I was lucky to have songs that were simple, melodious and easy to sing, and to work with the best composers of the time like Naushad, Husnlal-Bhagatram and Anil Biswas.

In 1948, she faced rising star Dev Anand in the film Vidya (1948), and the two fell in love with each other. This deep love will lead them to act together in seven films between 1948 and 1951, which will play a big role in his transformation into a big star.

They wanted to get married, but there was a major obstacle in the form of Suraiya’s domineering grandmother. The Muslim family didn’t want her to marry a Hindu and didn’t want to give up the huge sums of money she was making as a star. A determined Dev Anand proposed with an expensive ring, but the dreaded grandmother threw it into the ocean and ended the relationship, which shattered Suraiya. She would never fully recover from her grief. As the family began to crush her, she lost major films and the selected ones began to fail at the box office. Bad decisions led her to pass offers like a hit hit Anarkali (1953).

In the early fifties, a new wave of prominent women emerged such as Nargis, Madhubala, Meena Kumari, Geeta Bali and Waheeda Rehman, who were talented and would mimic the voices of world-class singers. Around the same time, some of Suraiyas’ plans went unfinished because she was treated badly and was ready to go.

There was a brief resurgence when she achieved big hits with blockbuster movies Waaris (1954) and Mirza Ghalib (1954), but it was not enough. The era of singing stars was over and she never recovered from the grief of losing her one true love.

Suraiya reluctantly continued to play until her last movie Rustom Sohrab (1963), who also boasts of one of his finest songs, Yeh Kaisi Ajab Dastan Ho Gayi. Suraiya was in her thirties when she left Bollywood to live a secluded life, after nearly seventy films and over 300 popular songs.

She never married and the domineering family either left or died over time. She rarely ventured out in public and died alone, at age 74, on January 31, 2004. The heroine who would cause mass hysteria has died, largely forgotten. After her death, distant relatives who had not met her for over 40 years and lawyers fought for her wealth. All that remained was the impressive legacy of the heyday when she was the undisputed queen of Hindi cinema.