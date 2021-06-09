Entertainment
Friends meeting director defends show amid criticism of lack of diversity
The director of Friends: Reunion defended the show against charges that it lacked racial diversity.
Friends Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry recently reunited onscreen for the long-awaited special, which aired on HBO Max in May.
While the beloved NBC sitcom had been criticized for its lack of diversity throughout its decade between 1994 and 2004, the reunion also encountered a similar backlash when a trailer for the special was released.
Director Ben Winston defended the show against the charges, highlighting the inclusion of famous guests such as Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, South Korean boy band BTS and Indian-born actress Mindy Kaling.
Asked by Time for his thoughts on the reviews of the meeting, he replied, “They haven’t seen it. We have Malala, Mindy Kaling, BTS. There are three women from Ghana, one telling how Friends saved his life.
“Two boys from Kenya. Three kids from India. What do they want more diversity in this reunion? The cast is the cast. It was made in 1994. I think it’s remarkable how well it stands up to it. ‘test of time. “
Actress Aisha Tyler, who is black and played Schwimmer’s character girlfriend Ross Geller on Friends in 2003, was absent from the lineup of guest stars who returned for the TV show.
But Winston, a co-executive producer of The Late Late Show with James Corden—said logistics played a role in some of the absences, explaining: “Not everyone was able to join us. But I’m really happy with the show we were able to put on.”
In May, Hollywood journalist posted an interview with Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and executive producer / director of the show Kevin Bright, in which they spoke to the sitcom’s “all-white, heteronormative” main cast.
“There are different priorities today and so much has changed,” Bright said. “There was no social media when Friends was on the air. Can you imagine what each episode might have been like if it had had to go through this scrutiny every week? You may not have had the whole series.
“It’s important that today’s shows reflect the reality of society. But for our experience, the three of us, it may have been our experience when we were young and in New York.
“But we weren’t going to have an all-white cast. That wasn’t the point either. Obviously, the chemistry between these six actors speaks for itself.”
Kauffman added, “There are a lot of things I could say if I only knew then what I know now. At the time, there was no conscious decision. We have seen people of all races, religions, colors. So it was definitely not conscious.
“And it wasn’t because it was literally people-based, because it wasn’t literal. You get an inspiration for someone, you write down what you think their voice is going to be, but that was not literal. “
During the Friends Reunion, the original cast members were seen looking back on their time on the show as they got back together onscreen some 17 years after their hit sitcom ended.
Famous guests included Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford and David Beckham, while James Corden was the host.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]