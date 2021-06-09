Friends meeting director defends show amid criticism of lack of diversity

The director of Friends: Reunion defended the show against charges that it lacked racial diversity.

Friends Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry recently reunited onscreen for the long-awaited special, which aired on HBO Max in May.

While the beloved NBC sitcom had been criticized for its lack of diversity throughout its decade between 1994 and 2004, the reunion also encountered a similar backlash when a trailer for the special was released.

Director Ben Winston defended the show against the charges, highlighting the inclusion of famous guests such as Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, South Korean boy band BTS and Indian-born actress Mindy Kaling.

Asked by Time for his thoughts on the reviews of the meeting, he replied, “They haven’t seen it. We have Malala, Mindy Kaling, BTS. There are three women from Ghana, one telling how Friends saved his life.

“Two boys from Kenya. Three kids from India. What do they want more diversity in this reunion? The cast is the cast. It was made in 1994. I think it’s remarkable how well it stands up to it. ‘test of time. “

Actress Aisha Tyler, who is black and played Schwimmer’s character girlfriend Ross Geller on Friends in 2003, was absent from the lineup of guest stars who returned for the TV show.

But Winston, a co-executive producer of The Late Late Show with James Corden—said logistics played a role in some of the absences, explaining: “Not everyone was able to join us. But I’m really happy with the show we were able to put on.”

In May, Hollywood journalist posted an interview with Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and executive producer / director of the show Kevin Bright, in which they spoke to the sitcom’s “all-white, heteronormative” main cast.

“There are different priorities today and so much has changed,” Bright said. “There was no social media when Friends was on the air. Can you imagine what each episode might have been like if it had had to go through this scrutiny every week? You may not have had the whole series.

“It’s important that today’s shows reflect the reality of society. But for our experience, the three of us, it may have been our experience when we were young and in New York.

“But we weren’t going to have an all-white cast. That wasn’t the point either. Obviously, the chemistry between these six actors speaks for itself.”

Kauffman added, “There are a lot of things I could say if I only knew then what I know now. At the time, there was no conscious decision. We have seen people of all races, religions, colors. So it was definitely not conscious.

“And it wasn’t because it was literally people-based, because it wasn’t literal. You get an inspiration for someone, you write down what you think their voice is going to be, but that was not literal. “

During the Friends Reunion, the original cast members were seen looking back on their time on the show as they got back together onscreen some 17 years after their hit sitcom ended.

Famous guests included Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford and David Beckham, while James Corden was the host.