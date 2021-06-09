Veiled Prophet organization apologizes for past after Ellie Kemper called it “unmistakably racist”

ST. LOUIS An elite St. Louis society that banned black members until 1979 apologizes after actress Ellie Kemper called the group “unmistakably racist” in an Instagram post. It all comes after the St. Louis native was caught in a Twitter storm over her ties to the organization.

The statement says that upon reflection, the Veiled Prophet (VP) organization recognizes its past and acknowledges the criticisms leveled against it. The group also apologized for the actions and images in its story.

The Veiled Prophet organization has become the center of attention recently after Ellie Kemper fans found a 2014 article in Atlantic on the group. They then learned that the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star was crowned Queen of Love and Beauty at the St. Louis Fair in 1999. Until 1992, the celebration was called the Veiled Prophet’s Fair, a event hosted by some of the city’s wealthiest families. .

Fans quickly took to Twitter for comment, with some Twitter users calling it Princess KKK.

There is no known affiliation between the Ku Klux Klan and the Veiled Prophet Organization, according to the St. Louis Post-Expedition, but the writer Devin Thomas OShea mentionned in a 2019 interview that for many black residents of St. Louis at the end of the 19th century, the covered face and wizarding costume of the first veiled prophet would have been very clearly decipherable as an early Ku Klux Klansman.

Monday, Schmidt posted a statement on Instagram apologize to people she has disappointed. She wrote in part:

Hi guys when i was 19 i decided to go to a debutante ball in my hometown. The century-old organization that hosted the debutante ball had an unmistakably racist, sexist and elitist past. I was not aware of this story at the time, but ignorance is no excuse. Ellie Kemper

The VP Organization statement said, “Our lack of cultural awareness was and is bad. We are committed to change, allowing our actions to match the organization we are today.

The first celebration of the Veiled Prophet took place in October 1878 after the group was founded by a former Confederate officer named Alonzo Slayback, according to post-shipment.

The VP’s ball, which was the subject of protests in the 1960s and 70s, had to leave a city-owned auditorium after locals accused the organization of being elitist and racist, denouncing the VP’s refusal admit black members, the newspaper reported.

Here is the full statement from the Veiled Prophet Organization:

After reflection, the Veiled Prophet Organization recognizes our past and recognizes the criticisms leveled at us. We sincerely apologize for the actions and images in our history. In addition, our lack of cultural awareness was and is bad. We are committed to change, allowing our actions to match the organization we are today. Today’s VP organization categorically rejects racism in all its forms. Today’s Vice President is committed to the diversity and equity of our members, community service initiatives and support to the region. Our hope is that as we move forward the community sees us for who we are today and together we can move this region forward for everyone. We are and always will be committed to the success of the region and to making St Louis a better place for everyone to live. Organization of the Veiled Prophet