Natalie Portman, lean towards a simpler lifestyle

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Xolo Mariduena, 20; Nathalie Portman, 40 years old; Johnny Depp, 58; Michael J. Fox, 60 years old.

Happy birthday: lean towards a simpler way of life. Practice minimalism and you’ll find a way to make the most of what you already have. Truth, honesty, good health, exercise, and love will lead to peace of mind and happiness. Be the one who makes the difference and leads the way. You will find the meaning and purpose that brings peace of mind. Your numbers are 6, 17, 24, 28, 31, 39, 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): turn up the volume and do your happy dance. If you let the little things get you down, you’ll have a hard time doing what you’re about to do. Fire anyone who tries to disrupt your plans. Favor reason and logic over reactionary measures. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Indecision will disrupt your day. Use your imagination and skills to overcome any doubts that arise. Personal change will boost your self-confidence and give you the boost you need to get things done. Romance is in the stars. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t work on the impossible. Focus on what’s doable and how to use your skills and knowledge to speed things up and move your plans forward. Discipline will help you promote the changes you want to implement. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): End an emotional problem before you miss something special. Make any adjustments necessary to fit something unique into your schedule. Don’t limit your chances of growing up or forming new relationships. A partnership is privileged. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-August 22): Trust your stamina and ingenuity to get you through the day. Don’t let what other people are doing upset you. Align with optimistic people, share your beliefs and want to make positive change. Invest more in self-improvement. 4 stars

VIRGIN (August 23-September 22): Be careful when dealing with partners, superiors, or joint ventures. Someone will bypass you about disclosures that may influence your response or your willingness to participate in a project. Do your due diligence before signing up for a new adventure. 2 stars

BALANCE (September 23-October 22): Avoid anyone who agitates you. Put your energy into learning and connecting with people who have something interesting to share with you. Avoid taking a health risk or imposing yourself physically. Keep life simple and moderate. 5 stars

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Look for a profitable and manageable opportunity, then move on. Don’t get involved in businesses you can’t control. Someone will mislead you if you are too impatient or gullible. Put your energy into self improvement and personal growth. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Gravitate toward individuals who offer stability and security, not those who are fanciful or overly indulgent. Choose a healthy, moderate lifestyle that reassures you and encourages you to look and do your best. Don’t give in to temptation. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19): push for whatever you want. Don’t give in to someone unable to deliver. Conversations that deal with outstanding issues will help you clarify your position and resolve issues that make you uncomfortable. The more direct you are, the better. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18): Assess situations before responding. Keep your contribution moderate and practical. Refuse to let your emotions escalate into something you can’t control. Use the experience you have to make sure you are ahead of the game. Negotiate on your behalf. 5 stars

PISCES (February 19-March 20): Indulgence will drag you down. Take the time to review what you have, what you want and what it will take to reach your goal. Actions will speak louder than words. Keep your promises and you will be successful. 2 stars

Baby birthday: You are kind, generous and adaptable. You are smart and imaginative.

1 star: Avoid conflicts; working behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you will achieve your goals. 4 stars: aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: nothing can stop you; go looking for gold.

