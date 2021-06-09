Tedeschi Trucks opens its summer tour Friday and Saturday in Jacksonville

Tedeschi trucks

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Daily’s Place

$ 36 to $ 140

When Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks walk into the Daily Square on stage Friday night will be the first time they’ve performed in front of fans in nearly a year and a half.

And the trucks can hardly wait.

“You definitely forget how much fun it is to play when you do it every day,” Trucks said in a phone interview last week. “Sues’ voice is incredibly relaxed. I’m excited to come out and play.”

They will have the chance to start again on Saturday, when they perform the second show of the tour. Daily’s will be at 50% capacity for both shows, with fans sitting in socially distant pods.

Friday night’s show kicks off a summer tour Trucks has never been to. Full of 12 pieces Tedeschi Truck Group was supposed to begin its annual Wheels of Soul summer tour at Daily’s Place last June. This entire tour was postponed to 2021 but, faced with a patchwork of local COVID-19 regulations that made it nearly impossible to secure venues at full capacity this year, the tour was postponed to 2022. It just didn’t have any effect. meaning, said Trucks, to take five trucks full of gear and two buses on the road to play limited capacity shows. The group will open Soul Wheels 2022at Daily’s Place in June of next year.

But Trucks said sitting down another summer wasn’t really an option. So he and his wife Tedeschi and the band’s singer and guitarist are going on tour as Tedeschi Trucks, not the Tedeschi Trucks Band. It won’t be the whole group, and it might be a different lineup each night.

He said he has no regrets about postponing Wheels of Soul and substituting this Fireside Sessions tour. When it was booked a few months ago, the pandemic recovery situation wasn’t very clear so they opted to go the safe route and play limited capacity shows and drive-ins. this summer.

“When we booked this we had no way of knowing it. I don’t regret it. It will be a fun way to end with the whole group,” he said.

The situation is improving nationwide and venues are reopening for shows at full capacity, but Trucks said it was too late to change the tour again. They will therefore wait until the fall to take the whole group on the road.

“Once you’ve announced it in a certain way, you can’t ring that bell,” he said. “It’ll be fun hanging out with a different sized band. By the fall, God willing, the world will turn the corner a little bit.”

Trucks said he and Tedeschi would perform at every gig and that they might even do a duet or two, although that’s still pending.

“At the moment, I don’t think so.” said trucks. “It’s on the list of things we can do.”

Sessions by the fireside to present fewer members, but possible guest stars

For the most part, the shows will feature a six-piece lineup Tedeschi, Trucks, bassist Brandon Boone, drummer Tyler “Falcon” Greenwell, keyboardist Gabe Dixon and vocalist Mike Mattison.

They could recruit additional band members during the tour, which runs until August, is progressing. Trucks and Tedeschi live in Jacksonville, but the rest of the group is scattered across the country.

“When they were playing in the cities where they were, it’s going to be hard not to bring them out,” he said.

Fans might also see guests who are not part of the Tedeschi Trucks Band. “I have a feeling people are probably going to show up here and there,” he said.

One band member who won’t be showing up on the tour is the band’s new drummer. The full group included two drummers, Greenwell and JJ Johnson. Johnson left the band earlier this year and the band auditioned over the winter to find their replacement. Trucks said he’s not yet ready to announce who will join Greenwell to provide the rhythm, but the new guy won’t be performing on stage until the full group resumes touring in the fall.

The summer tour was inspired by the Fireside Sessions, a series of streaming shows that Tedeschi and Trucks made this spring. The shows were filmed at their Jacksonville studio and on a farm in Georgia, with lite versions of the group and no fans in attendance. The shows were à la carte, the money collected being intended to pay the group and the team when there was no tour in progress.

Trucks said playing with a smaller group gives them a chance to try new things. He said they would dig into their old catalogs to play songs fans had never heard before, including some from his and Tedeschi’s solo careers. Familiar songs can take on new forms with the small group, he said.

“I think the nature of the group being smaller, the arrangements will change naturally,” he said. “The tunes kind of change from day to day. I’m sure there are songs we’ve never played before.”

The group spent part of the pandemic shutdown working on new music. Trucks said the 12 band members were in the studio recently to record some of the new songs. Typically, when they have 10 or 12 songs in hand, they start working on a record.

“This one, we got 10 or 12 songs and wrote 10 or 12 more,” he said.

They’ll be heading back to the studio in the fall to complete work on the record, which is slated for release early next year.

The group has another new record which will be released on July 16th. “Layla Revisited (Live at Lock’n)” a live recording made in 2019 with guest Trey Anastasio, recreates “Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs”, a 1970 album by Derek and the Dominos. Trucks said it was a unique festival show that went so well that they decided to release it. It won’t be a “Layla” tour, he said, but the band will likely play songs from the album during the tour.