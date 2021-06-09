Why Netflix’s New Series “High on the Hog” is a Must-Have [column] | Food

The truth is, many American dishes are rooted in African American cuisine, tradition, and ingenuity. This is one of the first lines of the opening sequence for the new Netflix series. “High on the Pork: How African American Cuisine Changed AmericaThe voice is owned by host / narrator Stephen Satterfield. And the food he mentions may surprise many viewers. American favorites such as macaroni and cheese, vanilla cream, barbecue, and fried fish are the crafts of black Americans and their slave ancestors.

Based on the 2011 book of the same name by food historian Jessica B. Harris, the four-part series is full of surprises and incredible moments, and that’s exactly what seems to be the point. Harris’ long-standing work in the food community finally caught the attention of the general public with this stunning and groundbreaking visual adaptation. The use of the word “breakthrough” is intentional, because until this point the story of the African-American Foodway, which is inextricably linked to the brutal horror of the transatlantic slave trade, has been so edited. selective for a white audience. In this series, Americans can learn about the history of slavery that was not taught in school.

The lesson begins in Benin, West Africa. Benin is a thriving culinary destination and is home to the “return door”, the main port for slave ships. Starring a new generation of chefs and storytellers who draw inspiration from recipes and culinary traditions, the show does a great job of bridging the gruesome past and a brighter future.

As I looked, I noticed that some themes were emerging. Here are a few, based on my notes.

Black food first

In the third episode, two of the first two American chefs meet viewers, who encouraged the founding fathers of the United States to eat well-eaten meals. When George Washington was the capital, a slave named Hemings cooked for George Washington in Philadelphia and a slave named James Hemings cooked for Thomas Jefferson, Virginia, in the Monticello Estate. We have learned that Jefferson took Hemings to Paris, where he was trained to be a chef and was the first American to do so. He cooked at the Hôtel de Langeac, Jefferson’s mansion on the Champs Elysees, where he was Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Hemmings has a wide range of influences. Back in Monticello, he brought a technical upgrade to the potter’s pot, also known as the stew pan, the pioneer of stovetop cookware and the fireplace stove. He is known for promoting macaroni and cheese, known as macaroni pie in the late 18th century. He is also well known for his snow egg recipe. This is a French dessert with a meringue of boiled egg white on a vanilla cream known as custard. (As a cooking student I learned how to make snow eggs, but never learned the connection to Hemmings. I’m glad I finally got to know the story behind it.)

Early caterer

Viewers will also meet Robert Bogle, a free black man from Philadelphia who was believed to be the founder of the Restoration. He started his business around 1813 on Ace Street and Sansom Street in Philadelphia. The company paved the way for the Catering Guild and, for the next 150 years, inspired the prosperity of the restaurant industry, run by several free black families in the city. One of those families, Dutrieuilles, has been away from home for 50 years on 40th and Spring Garden streets in West Philadelphia.

Oyster connection

In addition, in the third episode, the viewer moves through Lower Manhattan. There, a free black man named Robert Downing ran a fine oyster restaurant on Wall Street in the late 1800s. His empire was made possible by Black Oysterman, who lived on Staten Island, a community of free black families called Sandy. Grounds. Sandy Ground, which had 180 households at its peak, is “the oldest permanently populated African American community in the United States, with free Blacks settled and descendants still living in the community.” I understand.

In fact, as I’ve seen before, you might want to revisit the series or join a growing choir for the second (or 170 million) season. This is the best TV for anyone who likes to eat food of all ages and doesn’t need to know a lot about food. If you’re a Netflix subscriber and know someone you don’t know, consider inviting them to a night out.