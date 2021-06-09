Entertainment
Covid-19 LIVE: Guangzhou closes entertainment venues to contain new epidemic
India’s daily Covid-19 tally has fallen to less than 100,000 as the country maintains a downward trajectory. In the past 24 hours, India added 92,596 cases and 2,219 deaths, according to the daily update from the Union Ministry of Health.
The Pfizer Inc-BioNTech SE vaccine will be tested in children under 12 years of age in an advanced study. Canada is preparing to relax isolation rules for vaccinated travelers. US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will rally the Group of Seven to a plan to make the clichés available to low-income countries.
Meanwhile, the United States has also relaxed travel advisories for dozens of countries, including France and Germany. The country’s top virologist, Anthony Fauci cautioned against the delta variant which was first identified in India.
The delta variant has been linked to unusual symptoms, and early evidence in England and Scotland suggests it carries a higher risk of hospitalization. In Singapore, too, Delta has also been revealed as the main variant of concern.
JUNE 09, 2021 5:23 PM IS
Chandigarh administrator caps prices for Covid-19 tests in private labs
Chandigarh administration capped maximum prices for Covid-19 tests in private laboratories – RT PCR tests in 450 and rapid antigen tests at 350, reports ANI.
JUNE 09, 2021 13:56 IS
Kejriwal visits polling centers transformed into vaccination centers
“I visited a center as part of the ‘Jahan vote, vahan vaccine’ today. People there seemed to be happy to be able to get vaccinated near their homes at the polling stations where they go to vote,” Kejriwal tweets.
JUNE 09, 2021 1:37 PM IS
Jharkhand reports 6.3 new cases
Jharkhand reported 603 new cases of Covid-19 and 13 other deaths on Wednesday, according to a health bulletin. There are currently 5,099 active cases in the state.
JUNE 09, 2021 13:07 IS
Odisha Covid-19 tally increases by 6,019
Odisha reported 6,019 new Covid-19 cases and 43 additional deaths on Wednesday, a health ministry official said.
JUNE 09, 2021 12:20 PM IS
Guangzhou closes entertainment venues
The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou has ordered cinemas, theaters, nightclubs and other indoor entertainment venues to shut down as authorities seek to contain the country’s latest coronavirus outbreak.
JUNE 09, 2021 10:28 AM IS
Covid-19 death toll in Singapore exceeds SARS epidemic death toll
Singapore has reported its 34th death from Covid-19, bringing the toll of the pandemic beyond the 33 casualties recorded during the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak.
JUNE 09, 2021 09:14 AM IS
India’s Covid-19 tally increases slightly with 92,596 new infections
India’s Covid-19 tally increases by 92,596 new cases. No less than 2,219 deaths in the past 24 hours bring the death toll to 353,528.
JUNE 09, 2021 8:49 AM EST
Confirmed cases in Germany increase by 3,254
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased from 3,254 to 3,705,942, data from the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases (RKI) showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll increased from 107 to 89,491, according to the count.
JUNE 09, 2021 07:34 AM IS
Melbourne eases Covid-19 restrictions as daily cases decline
Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, will emerge from a strict Covid-19 lockdown as scheduled Thursday evening, authorities said on Wednesday, although some restrictions on travel and gatherings will remain.
