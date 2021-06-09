Entertainment
Khlo Kardashian reacts after her Kanye West birthday tribute sparked backlash
If you’re coming for Khlo Kardashian, make sure you leave her family out of this. Tuesday June 8, the keeping up with the Kardashians the star clapped back to one of her followers after they criticized her for sharing a birthday tribute to Kanye West. Happy birthday to my brother for life !!! the founder of Good American wrote alongside a photo from Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday trip to Tahiti. Have the best birthday Ye! I send you endless love and blessings !!
Sadly, the post didn’t fare well with Instagram user @ aliyahmartinez98, who felt the post on West’s birthday midway through her divorce from Kim was callous at best. I’m sorry Kim, they commented. The brother-for-life thing is too mean for me. Your sister bond should be much stronger than the urge to say it. Your divorce has been so hard on you that even the picture is just plain misplaced. Martinez then suggested that Khlo could have searched for a different photo on Google instead of rehashing recent memories of their October 2020 vacation.
Seeing Martinez’s critical commentary, the 36-year-old reality TV star clapped in the responses. Don’t you think my sisters and I are talking about each other’s feelings? she asked. We are together every day. It is my family. Not yours! the KUWTK The star also urged her followers not to weigh in on things they know nothing about, including the current state of her relationship with the rapper. Don’t comment like you know about it unless you actually know about it, she wrote.
Unsurprisingly, it looks like Khlo actually Is know your family better than a random stranger on the Internet. Shortly after sharing her post, Kim commented with a single red balloon emoji. Later, the founder of KKW Beauty took inspiration from her stories to share photos of West and their four children. Together, they co-parent North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Kim also shared a birthday tribute to her Instagram feed.. Happy birthday, she wrote alongside a photo of her family on a private jet. I love you for life !
Sadly, this isn’t the first time (and it won’t be the last) that Khlo has cheered on enemies on the internet. Earlier this week, for example, she was branded an online hypocrite for criticizing people who fill their large water bottles with water from single-use bottles. Something that annoys me is that I see people taking water bottles and pouring them into the reusable gallon sized plastic bottle so they can consume their water for the day, a Khlo said on Instagram on Monday, June 7. It defeats the purpose because these water bottles are just going to go to a landfill somewhere.
Inevitably, the TV personality came under fire for calling others out without acknowledging his own (rather large) carbon footprint. Will Khlo stop traveling by private jet since she wants to act so environmentally conscious ?? a twitter user asked. Private jet passengers represent 10 times more greenhouse gas emissions than a commercial traveler and 150 times more than train travelers. Someone else echoed this feeling, adding that Khlo seems very concerned about single-use plastics but not about the environmental impact of the excess balloons and flowers she shows on Instagram.
Khlo has since responded to the water bottle drama, writing on Twitter that it must have been a slow news day. I am constantly learning and trying to be better for the environment for the sake of my daughter, she wrote. I am the last to say that I am very environmentally conscious because I know how much I still have to learn. All I was saying was my pet peeve. She also wrote that it Probably will no longer share his giant water bottle trip. I mean the drama on the water, she wrote. LOL I’ll save my water jug for myself going forward.
