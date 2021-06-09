Four Corners Musical Theater Company show to highlight summer lineup

The Doo-Wah Riders will perform on June 26.

FARMINGTON Live entertainment options in Farmington were boosted significantly earlier this week when city officials announced that the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater would host three events over a six week period, including the return of the Four Corners Musical Theater Company.

The city had invested substantial funding in 2019 in strengthening its artistic and cultural offering at the renovated Farmington Civic Center and amphitheater, even going so far as to create the musical theater company under the direction of the newly hired civic center supervisor. Randy West. .

The theater company was to produce several shows each year, pairing professional foreign actors with local artists. West filled the schedule at both sites with a wide variety of nationally touring musicals, theater, dance, comedy and other performing arts.

But that all ended in March 2020 with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This caused the cancellation of all live performances and limited the city’s offerings over the past 15 months to a handful of virtual performances that were shown to local subscribers in other venues across the country.

Now the city is back in the live entertainment business and West, for her part, couldn’t be happier.

“Delighted,” he said, describing his feeling of getting back to work, especially with the Four Corners Musical Theater Company, which he runs. “I can’t tell you. And it’s not just me. There is such energy in this show among the 14 professional and national talents, the 18 local professionals and the paid interns. casting. “

The company’s production of the musical “Mama Mia!” will headline the summer season at the amphitheater, with 16 performances from July 8 to August 1. This production will be complemented by unique performances by country group the Doo-Wah Riders on June 26 and New Mexico-based visual art and performing arts group ARTrageous on August 7.

Back in the furrow

West said the Four Corners Musical Theater Company’s core performers Matthew Aaron, Nick Drivas, Natalie Szczerba and Margaret Clair have returned to the fold and will helm the production of “Mama Mia!” The show features music from the pop group ABBA and is known as a jukebox musical, a stage or film production that features well-known and already written songs instead of melodies written specifically for the project.

West originally planned for production at Sandstone last summer, but the pandemic derailed those plans for a year.

“A lot of jukebox musicals don’t work,” West said before pointing out “Mama Mia!” is quite the exception, and he thinks the local reaction will be very warm. “He has an eclectic score.”

Rehearsals for the production will begin on June 22, giving the cast a full two weeks to iron out any issues before the curtain rises. The show will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday for four weeks.

The Mains Foundation for the Performing Arts, a nonprofit, philanthropic arts group based in Farmington, has agreed to cover the salaries of all professional actors in the production, as well as cover their travel allowances and part of their costs. housing costs.

This allowed West to drop the price of tickets for the production to $ 15 for adults and $ 12 for children, or the season passes for the three amphitheater shows to $ 20 for adults and $ 12. for kids.

Another element of the production that has West excited about is how he plans to incorporate the natural environment of the amphitheater into the show.

“We really integrate ‘Mama Mia!’ in the sandstone, ”he said.“ My vision is that when we’re done with this people will say, ‘You might have seen’ Mama Mia! ‘but you haven’t. really saw it until you saw it in Sandstone. “”

West plans to light up the sandstone rock formations in the amphitheater’s backdrop with colorful LED lighting and will use other lighting to simulate the shimmering ocean. He also plans to dig a trench through the amphitheater stage and run water through it to serve as a small stream.

The idea, West said, is for the amphitheater to feel a bit like a character from the production.

“We are thinking about how we can highlight where we are at,” he said. “It’s just really using whatever is there.”

West and his team used their downtime during the pandemic to make other changes to the amphitheater that didn’t involve the stage. They redesigned the washroom, pavilion, and lounge area, among other changes, and turned the gift shop into a bar where a vendor will serve cocktails during the production of “Mama Mia!”

They also built a two-story permanent building on one side of the stage that is indescribable enough to be used as a play in various productions. For “Mum Mia!” it will serve as a tavern, but the building is designed as a casita to integrate into the natural environment of the amphitheater.

“We want the environment to look as magical and theatrical as possible,” West said.

A full summer at the amphitheater

Other events planned at the facility this summer include performances by the Doo-Wah Riders and ARTrageous. West has worked with both groups before and knows them very well.

The Doo-Wah Riders are based in the Los Angeles area and have been around since 1978, performing a combination of country and Cajun styles. West said the group has yet to resume full-scale touring, but has given occasional shows across California in recent weeks.

ARTrageous will make their second appearance at Farmington, as the group delivered a well-received show here in January 2020. The Tijeras-based company features shows that are an energetic mix of live painting, song, dance and humor. , with an emphasis on interaction with the public.

West said that after the group’s last show here, he asked three middle school teachers to approach him and rave about the company’s penchant for engaging young people in creative pursuits, asking him how much long he could book the group again.

ARTrageous will only be giving one show here in June, but the company may have a bigger presence in Farmington in the future. West said he had discussed with the group planning a three- to four-day residency in Farmington next year, in which company members would work with local students and integrate them into a public performance at the end of their stay.

Ultimately, West wants ARTrageous to make Farmington its second home, a place where the company can create new materials and feel a strong bond with the community.

Later in the week, West said he would meet with city officials to discuss plans to reopen the Civic Center in the fall. He plans to be able to announce the details of the fall and winter season for this facility by August, noting that much still depends on the type of government restrictions on the size of the crowds that remain in place at the time.

But he said city leaders are looking forward to having a summer season at the amphitheater, and he believes that can be achieved in its entirety no matter what happens with the pandemic.

“We are more than optimistic,” he said. “We hope it all works.”

Attendance at the amphitheater will be capped at 75% of capacity while San Juan County remains listed at the turquoise level in the state’s color-coding system for trade restrictions, West said. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org/shows to buy tickets.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or [email protected]