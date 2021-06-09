Noel Gallagher: Oasis Split is the reason we’re “up there with all the greats”

Noel Gallagher believes leaving Oasis helped achieve their status as a large group.



Photo: Press / Matt Crockett



The former Oasis rocker argued that the Manchester band achieved legendary status because they decided to step down when they were in the lead.

The former Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter quit the band in 2009 after a huge argument with his brother Liam, but he maintains it wasn’t a decision he took lightly, but one that got the group up there “with all the greats.”

As reported by Sky News, talk about the Sky Arts program Noel Gallagher: Out of the present, the Manchester rocker said audiences have grown weary of the band in recent months.

“It was not a decision I took lightly,” he said of his decision to leave. “And I had written all the meaningful songs that Oasis ever recorded. And that was my life, I led it and creatively that was my thing. Looking back, it was the best thing for me and for him. group.

“Because the band now, Oasis in 2009 weren’t considered one of the greatest of all time. There was kind of an undercurrent of ‘well they really should call it someday. “That’s how I felt anyway.

“And I felt that people had stopped listening to the records and were coming to see us trotting the hits and that’s a position I never wanted the band to be in. But now, of course, we are. considered up there with all the greats. “

Noel finally left Oasis on August 28, 2009 when the group was scheduled to take the stage at the Rock En Seine festival in Paris.

As the story unfolded, a brawl broke out between Liam and Noel backstage, which saw Liam wield Noel’s guitar “like an ax, like an ax.”

Noel refused to take the stage with his brother and released a statement, which read: “It is with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I left Oasis tonight. People will write and say what ‘they want to, but I just couldn’t go on working with Liam one more day. “

In another statement a few days later, titled Tales from the middle of nowhere, Noel added: “The details are not important and too many to list. But I think you have a right to know that the level of verbal and violent intimidation towards me, my family, my friends and my comrades has become. intolerable, and the lack of support and understanding from my leadership and my fellow bandmates left me with no choice but to steer clear and seek new pastures.

Noel went on to claim that the argument had been started over an advertisement for clothing company Liams Pretty Green on the V Festival program. I’m not even kidding. I can dress her up more than that, but that’s what happened.

Noel Gallagher: Out Of The Now will air on Sky Arts, Freeview Channel 11, Thursday, June 10 at 9 p.m.

