Complaint filed against actor Chetan for tweeting about Brahmanism

The Karnataka Brahmin Development Board filed a complaint with the Bengaluru Police Commissioner against actor Chetan for a tweet about the Brahmin community.

Controversy erupted after the actor on June 6 tweeted: “Brahmanism is the negation of the spirit of freedom, equality, brotherhood … we have to root out #Ambedkar Brahmanism.” While all are born equal, to say that only the Brahmins are the highest and all the others are low because Untouchables is pure nonsense. It’s a big #Periyar hoax. “

In another video posted to Instagram, the actor goes on to say: “For 1,000 years Brahmanism killed the ideas of Basava and Buddha. 2,500 years ago Buddha fought against Brahmanism. They made him the 9th avatar of Vishnu. Ambedkar knew the plot of Brahmanism. In 1956 he entered Buddhism. He says that Buddha is not the avatar of Vishnu and that is a lie and madness to say that.

After this tweet went viral, a complaint was filed by the Chairman of the Brahmin Development Board, Sachidananda Murthy. Sachidananda Murthy told India Today TV actor Chetan defamed the community using derogatory words.

“When there is a Covid-19 crisis, Chetan brought up this issue just to destroy community harmony. Action should be taken against him according to the law. He must also apologize. On behalf of the entire community. “, did he declare.

On social media, the actor also received a mix of support and brickbats.