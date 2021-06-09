Netflix and Amazon Prime Video’s Twitter chat on Manoj Bajpayee leave actor in two parts: “A First Class Joke”





Streaming platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime Video recently indulged in a sweet little joke about Manoj Bajpayee. The actor, who is currently enjoying the success of Amazon’s main series The Family Man 2, will soon be seen in a Netflix anthology series Ray. And just like many fans, Netflix couldn’t hold back its excitement to have Manoj on board either. In a cheeky tweet, Netflix’s social media handle greeted Manoj Bajpayee. Referring to his hit series, he wrote: “. @ BajpayeeManoj is coming to a Netflix series! We love you being part of this family, man #Ray. Touched by the message, the actor replied: “Thank you for your warm welcome !!!! It is a privilege to be part of the anthology !! Thank you for your warm welcome!!! It is a privilege to be part of the anthology !! manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 8, 2021 In Ray, the actor is part of the short film “Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa” by Abhishek Chaubey. We would see him playing a ghazal singer Musafir Ali who wants to regain his lost glory, and on his way meets a mysterious stranger (Gajraj Rao), who helps him go back in time. Netflix India further responded to Manoj Bajpayee’s tweet: “You can’t tell from this tweet, but we’re tearing ourselves apart typing it, we can’t wait.” Amazon Prime Video quickly entered the conversation and directing its tweet to Manoj’s character, Srikant Tiwari, wrote: “Srikant, job badalne mein bada drastic change hua hoga na? . Laughing at the conversation, Manoj replied, “Hahahahaha this is a first class joke !! Job nahi role badla hai !!!! ” Hahahahaha this is a first class joke !! Job nahi role badla hai !!! manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 9, 2021 The Family Man 2 premiered on June 4. The nine-episode series has Manoj Bajpayee playing the role of a world-class spy, but struggles with his family issues. The second season also saw the digital debut of southern star Samantha Akkineni, who plays the tough rebel soldier on a deadly mission. Director Raj and DK also stars Priyamani, Sbharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumar, among others. The show garnered praise from the masses and critics alike. In her review, Indian Express reviewer Shubhra Gupta wrote, “The second season of The Family Man is bigger, smoother, and much better. It considerably increases its stakes, widens its net and manages to fit into a larger, even ephemeral, context of the state of the world in which we live.







