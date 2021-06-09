Lin-Manuel Miranda on the transformation of “In the Heights” into a film full of “joy and love”

It was not Lin-Manuel Miranda’s idea to appear on screen in the jubilant news “In the Heights”. movie adaptation of his 2008 Tony Award winning musical, the Broadway hit that paved the way for “Hamilton”. He says he would have been happy to sit in his writing chair and encourage actors to film in his own neighborhood. But he was persuaded to take on the small role of Piragüero, who pushes a cart selling crushed ice with fruit syrups, thanks to the film’s screenwriter, Quiara Alegría Hudes.

“Quiara convinced me,” Miranda told CBS News. “’If you’re at it, that’s the safest way not to cut the song,” he recalls, suggesting during a pre-production meeting with director Jon M. Chu. The character’s song, “Piragua”, is not essential to the plot, which is why he was concerned that she would face the chopping block. But Miranda sees it as the key to what the movie is, a love letter to her Washington Heights community that takes place during a very hot summer.

“It’s a metaphor for the whole neighborhood: life is tough. Prices are going up, but we continue to fend for ourselves,” said Miranda.

Lin-Manuel Miranda at the Warner Bros. trailer launch event Pictures for “In the Heights” in New York on December 11, 2019. Cristobal Vivar, © 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.



When “In the Heights” premiered at the Richard Rodgers Theater – the same scene where “Hamilton” will reopen after an 18-month pandemic shutdown on September 14 – Miranda, an unknown emerging talent full of energy, did his Broadway debut on two fronts. He didn’t just write the music and lyrics alongside Hudes, who wrote the book; he also played the role of Usnavi, the young bodega owner in search of a better life. This earned him his first two Tony nominations and a win for Best Original Music.

The role of Usnavi, of whom Miranda, now 41, is played in the film by Anthony Ramos, the actor who played John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the original cast of “Hamilton” on Broadway.

Miranda said one of the happiest days on set for him was filming a duet with Ramos from the song “Carnival”. They “strangely” didn’t have the pre-recorded Ramos tracks yet, so they had to lip-sync with the original Broadway cast album featuring Miranda’s own voice as Usnavi. “So I was doing a duet with my voice while looking into my son ‘Hamilton’ eyes. I mean, I’m going to unbox this for years to come,” he said of the momentous scene – which s ‘ended with him “crying eyes” when Chu said “cut”.

Ramos previously played Usnavi in ​​a production of “In the Heights” at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC

“It’s a better Usnavi than I could ever be, honestly,” admitted Miranda. “He has an incredible skill set that seems to have no cap.”

Anthony Ramos as Usnavi in ​​a scene from the movie “In the Heights”. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures



Miranda is modest, as her talents don’t seem to have a ceiling either. He is co-author of a new book, “In the heights: find a home ”, on the making of the musical and the film. The book is scheduled for release on June 15, just days after the film hits theaters nationwide on Thursday, June 10, while simultaneously airing on HBO Max.

It also coincides with the reopening of the 104-year-old self-employed Drama bookstore, which Miranda bought in 2019 with Tommy Kail, the director of “Heights” and “Hamilton” on Broadway, to save herself from a probable disappearance. Miranda said he wrote many “Heights” songs in the store’s basement. The store, now in a new location near Times Square, opens to the public on June 10.

“In the Heights” has held a special place in Miranda’s heart since he started working there at university. In 1999, while a sophomore at Wesleyan University of Connecticut, Miranda wrote the front pages of the musical. This first version was not for course credit, it said Entertainment tonight during the celebration of the 10th anniversary of “Heights” in 2018.

“I just really needed to write it down,” he said of the history of his neighborhood and his wish to see his Latino heritage portrayed on stage.

“This [story] manifested from Lin, when he first decided that he didn’t have roles for himself. So he wrote it for himself. He wrote it for his community, ”said Chu, who also achieved 2018 box office hit“ Crazy Rich Asians ”.

A scene from the film “In the heights”.

“In the Heights” premiered in 2005 at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Waterford, Connecticut, followed by a 2007 release off Broadway. The musical opened on Broadway on March 9, 2008. A year later, plans for the big screen were announced, with Miranda being asked to reprise her role as Usnavi at the time.

But it took a decade of setbacks and delays before production finally began.

Updates, new moments … and this line on Donald Trump

There have been several updates to the film’s script and “lots of new moments” have been added.

“I’ve known these characters for so long that when you write for Usnavi and Vanessa and they experience a new moment, it’s more like taking dictation from your characters than having to think about what they’re going to say.” , said Miranda. “It was a joy to see them again.”

At first he said he “didn’t have the guts” to look at the story any differently, but Quiara did. She said, ‘You started it all. Let me give it a try. I think I’ll be braver in terms of coping with this thing that we co-parented throughout our 20s, “” recalls Miranda. working on an updated script.

One line in particular that was cut almost immediately was a reference to former President Donald Trump in the song “96,000”, which originally said:

I’ll be a businessman, richer than Nina’s daddy

Donald Trump and I on the links, and he’s my caddy.

“When I wrote these lyrics in 2005, he was a reality TV host,” not a politician, Miranda said. “He was kind of like the human version of Monopoly man when I was young.”

The line was changed in the movie to say Tiger Woods instead of Donald Trump.

Since the start of the Trump presidency in 2016, Miranda has said that many theater companies putting on the show have requested permission to rework this line.

“When his name got associated with some of the most controversial and hateful rhetoric among Latin Americans that I think we’ve had from an administration, you know, obviously the connotation changes, it just didn’t matter. ‘interest in being in this song, “he said.

Another saying about immigration, sung by the character of Sonny (Gregory Diaz IV), still resonates deeply with Miranda:

What about immigration?

Politicians hate

Racism in this nation has gone from latent to blatant.

“Unfortunately, is this much more true in 2021 than in 2008? Obviously the immigration debate has been with us for decades, but I think it has grown and the discourse surrounding it has become so toxic, ”he said.

The struggles, joys and sorrows of Latino immigrants to the United States come to the fore in cinema this year. The reinvention of Steven Spielberg “West Side Story” – a take on Romeo and Juliet – is planned for first December 10. The two films were shot a few blocks from each other during the summer of 2019. (The sets were so close, in fact, a “West Side Story” food cart was accidentally in the one of Chu’s “Heights” plans.)

Center, from left to right: Dascha Polanco, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Stephanie Beatriz in a scene from the film “In the Heights. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures



“I was proud that all of these Latinx dancers and performers had the opportunity to show who they are,” said Chu.

Miranda, whose passion for musical theater has been inspired by classics like “West Side Story,” hopes “In the Heights,” which showcases its culture and neighborhood, will resonate with audiences nationwide.

“I’m just so proud that this is a musical about Latino immigrants written by Latinos with joy and love,” he said.

“We are the next chapter in the American dream.”