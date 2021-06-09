Natalie Portman turns 40: the most stunning actors on the red carpet





Natalie Portman created a buzz when she appeared as an assistant to 12-year-old hitman Mathilda in the cult mid-90s film Leon: The Professional. Since then, she has won an Oscar for her performance in Black Swan and racked up an impressive list of acting credits in blockbuster films, including the Star Wars franchise, Jackie and Closer. A fashion icon, she is known for her classic old Hollywood glamor, with a penchant for Rodarte and French fashion houses Dior and Lanvin. As she turns 40 (June 9), we take a look back at some of Portman’s most mind-blowing red carpet moments 1. Bet on green < style="display:block;padding-top:149.5531%"/> NATALIE PORTMAN July 20, 1999 advised Portman turned heads as a young actress in 1999 when she wore this mint tulip hem gown to the premiere of Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace, in which she starred as Padme Amidala. 2. Short and sweet < style="display:block;padding-top:150.8121%"/> Natalie Portman 61st Cannes Film Festival Che Premiere (AP Archives) Portman typically goes for long silhouettes for black tie events, but she mixed things up when she wore this red strapless Lanvin mini dress to the premiere of Che at the Cannes Film Festival. 3. Tousled < style="display:block;padding-top:168.4708%"/> Natalie Portman 61st Cannes Film Festival amfAR Gala (AP Archives) One thing that has become evident over the years is that Portman is a huge fan of ruffle details, and she looked like the fashion icon when she wore this sculptural Givenchy gown to the gala. ‘amfAR 2008 in Cannes. 4. Violet power < style="display:block;padding-top:184.6366%"/> Natalie Portman The 81st Annual Academy Awards Arrivals Los Angeles (AP Archives) Feminine, eclectic and elegant, this purple Rodarte dress is one of our favorite looks from Portman’s red carpet, which she wore to the 2009 Oscars. 5. Baby on board < style="display:block;padding-top:152.9437%"/> Natalie Portman The 83rd Academy Awards Arrivals Los Angeles (AP Archives) True to the purple theme, Portman debuted her baby bump in a Rodarte dress, Tiffany jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes at the 2011 Oscars, where she won Best Actress for Black Swan. 6. Polka dot power < style="display:block;padding-top:146.9082%"/> Natalie Portman The 84th Academy Awards Arrivals Los Angeles (AP Archives) This exceptional vintage Dior dress had a powerful impact at the 84th Academy Awards in Los Angeles 7. The moment of the skirt < style="display:block;padding-top:146.6745%"/> Natalie Portman Thor: The Dark World Premiere in London (AP Archives) In recent years, Portman has changed her red carpet style to include ball gown skirts and this silver jacquard creation from Dior is easily one of her best. 8. Small black jumpsuit < style="display:block;padding-top:150%"/> Natalie Portman The 91st Academy Awards Vanity Fair Party Los Angeles (AP Archives) The actress took a style risk that paid off in earnest when she celebrated Hollywood’s biggest night out wearing a chic black jumpsuit with a pair of stilettos at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019. 9. Fashion with force < style="display:block;padding-top:141.7718%"/> Natalie Portman The 92nd Academy Awards Press Room Los Angeles (AP Archives) The 2020 Oscars saw Portman make a feminist statement on the red carpet. The #TimesUp lawyer wore a personalized Dior dress and cape with the last names of eight female directors embroidered on one side, all of whom were snubbed by the list of best director nominees that year.

