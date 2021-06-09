Why Trisha Paytas left the ‘Frenemies’ podcast

YouTube star Trisha Paytas has left the Enemies podcast in a tearful ad made via YouTube on Tuesday.

Paytas has been hosting the popular podcast with Ethan Klein since September 2020 for H3H3 Productions.

Paytas, 33, explained his decision to quit the show in a video posted after a disagreement with his co-host during Monday’s episode.

The YouTuber said the H3H3 production team were unhappy with Paytas’ behavior in the last episode and would suspend work on the show for a week.

Monday’s episode saw Paytas and Klein arguing over the show’s production and hinted at a long-standing disagreement over compensation and creative control.

The two became unlikely friends after a public feud in 2019 over photoshop and body image.

This led to Klein inviting Patyas on his H3H3 podcast ahead of their subsequent launch. Enemies together in September 2020.

The issues with Paytas leaving the podcast extend to the duo’s personal life, as Paytas is currently engaged to Klein’s brother-in-law, Moses Hacmon.

On Monday’s episode of Frenemies, Paytas appeared to upset the team by calling a segment of the show “lazy,” prompting Klein to say that Paytas “shows up” and doesn’t do most of the work involved in the show. production of episodes.

This has led to arguments about production costs, the location of the podcast, and the destination of the podcast’s advertising revenue.

However, in Paytas’ video announcing their departure, they said the dispute heard on the podcast was not the reason for their exit, but rather that they wanted the show to be a 50/50 partnership, including filming and production costs.

Klein’s position is that Paytas is “the talent” and that H3H3 takes care of the production.

Elaborating on their decision to quit the podcast, Paytas wrote in a comment below the video that they are leaving to “ease the tension everywhere.”

“I don’t want to be the toxicity in their machine. And I can feel that I am. And it’s not good for anyone involved,” they wrote, adding that the experience is “no longer good for me. mentally”.

They continued, “It could be my own brain attacking me, but for me, right now, I just need to disengage completely. It’s without a doubt the hardest decision I’ve ever had. taken. and it was definitely the most successful thing I took. I was part of it, so it’s with a heavy heart that I can’t go on. “

Klein responded by saying he was ‘gutted’ from the situation, tweeting: “I’m honestly upset by all of this, Trisha’s video this morning was a total surprise to me. I don’t really know what I’m doing. can say or do more. I am very sorry to all the frenemy fans, I know how much this meant to everyone, I did all I humanly could to save him. “

“In the end, Frenemies was a beautiful experience that I will always treasure,” Ethan tweeted a few hours later. “I have learned and grown so much from this experience and I have Trisha to thank for it. She has always been a dear friend and I will always be grateful for everything she has done for us.

“Erase most of my recent tweets about Trisha – I shouldn’t have said this on Twitter – I’ll take a step back for the evening,” he concluded.

Paytas then uploaded a second video titled “One More Thing” where, in 18 minutes, they addressed those who accused them of not wanting to share the revenue generated by the show with the team and apologized to the fans for having disappointed them when they left.