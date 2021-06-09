The Great Khali: Insensitive to trolls | Bollywood

Trolls, fans and well-wishers have flocked to wrestler-actor The Great Khalis Instagram to leave hilarious and offensive requests in the comments. Recently this trend has caught fire, and now content creators have started to create memes and emulate Khali on their pages. While some people have come to defend Khalis, one can find many verified grips also engaging in entertainment at Khalis’ expense. But, the wrestler remains imperturbable! I read the comments and laugh at the funniest ones. If I take offense at their comments on social media toh matlab mujhe pe aana hi nahi chahiye, subah uth ke mandir jaana chahiye, yoga karna chahiye aur kisi baba ke paas reh ke tapasya karni chahiye (laughs), jokes Khali.

I’m not worried about my image, and that’s why I stay insensitive to trolls on my Instagram, he says explaining how he stays calm even when negativity is thrown at him from all corners, I’m not submissive at no pressure to maintain a celebrity image. I don’t wear designer clothes and I don’t post pictures of visits to five-star hotels. Maine vie mein bahut kuch dekha hai. I struggled for 20 years and often slept on an empty stomach. Roti ke liye bhatka hun … bahut maada (bad) weather dekha hai. And I’ve also seen the best life people want. This is why I am not sure of my status. People commenting don’t bother me because I’m not attached to my celebrity image.

With comments asking for activities only humans with superpowers could do, social media users asked Khali to show extraordinary strength and make them happy. Khali, however, understands the pleasure behind the psyche of people who make such requests, and is quite ready to do so, and says: Sabko lagta hai ki physically, The Great Khali kuch bhi kar sakta hai aur isliye who commented kar rahe hai. There is nothing wrong with that, why should I take this negatively. Aaj ki date me bahut log depressed hai because of the circumstances. I want people to laugh in the middle of the pandemic, even if it’s at my expense!

But his friends in industry and showbiz don’t feel the same way. As a result, Khali had to counter many negative reactions for indulging in the trolls. My star friends advise me not to post photos and captions that invite such comments, and to pose and behave like a celebrity on social media. But I tell them, aakhir The Grand Khali bhi toh isnaan hai … I want to live a normal life and stay connected with everyone. I don’t believe in looking like a star. I will be connecting more and more with my subscribers in the future.

The 48-year-old wrestler who recently won the Hall of Fame a renowned wrestling award has something to say to all his fans by commenting on his photos: Koi bhi comments on karna ho toh woh maryada mein karo. Agar aap ache how karte ho toh good for you and me. Agar aap galat karte ho to use mujhe koi nuksaan nahi hoga. Gaaliyo se ya bure comments se mera wajood nahi mitega. Enjoy karo, and if you feel happy putting good comments, then do so. If you are happy to post bad comments, then do so. But khush raho!

Khali served as a security guard and was part of the police force. And he also shot a movie with Hollywood actor Adam Sandler while making a big name for himself in WWE. Maine kaam kiya hai, majdoori kari hai, wrestling kiya hai aur yeh seekha hai ki logo mein ek doosre ke liye insaaniyat honi chahiye, aur respect honi chahiye. Agar hum celebrity ho kar jhoota tam jhaam karke ek alag image banana ki koshish karenge, toh life ke liye who sahi nahi hai. People comment and connect to me because of the relevance, reality and originality of my photos and my social media activities. I don’t put fancy photos and captions. I want to show my real, raw life. I manage my own social networks, unlike other celebrities who have dedicated teams that manage their social networks.

In his difficult days, the main lessons in Khalis life have been to wait for the best to come. When I was a security guard and learned about my selection in the police force, I thought it was my greatest achievement. But life has continued to reveal so many other opportunities. Therefore, never develop an ego about your current situation or role; you have a lot more mountains to climb. Be simple and humble. I learned this from Adam Sandler. When I was working on a film with him, I saw that he came to the sets in shorts and t-shirt despite his great fame. Others wore costumes, but he always treated his job as a job and not an ego boosting activity. Respect sirf kaam se milti hai, celebrity ban ne se nahi!

And what is keeping Khali busy amid the pandemic? Fighting the crown, making people laugh and building training academies, he shares, adding that I was diagnosed with Covid two months ago, but managed to recover. I was in quarantine at home and tried to stay positive and laugh a lot despite the weakness. I feel it really helped me. And I want others to stay happy too, even if they derive this happiness from abusing me on my social networks. There is also a wrestling training academy in Karnal, Haryana, where I spend most of my time training young athletes. I want to motivate depressed young people by encouraging them to play sports and make their families proud. That’s why I uploaded wrestling videos that I film in my academy.

