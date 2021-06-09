Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan says marriage is not legal, valid and tenable





Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain had a wedding ceremony in Turkey in 2019. (File) Calcutta / New Delhi: Nusrat Jahan, MP and actor from Trinamool, said on Wednesday that her wedding ceremony with businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey two years ago was “invalid”. Amid recent reports of their strained relationship, she said their separation happened a long time ago and she had not spoken about it as she wanted to keep her privacy to herself. “Being abroad, according to Turkish marriage regulations, the ceremony is not valid. It was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under the special law on marriage in India, which does not did not take place. According to the court, this is not a marriage but a relationship or living in a relationship, “Ms. Jehan, 31, said in a statement, ANI news agency reported. “So the question of divorce does not arise. In June 2019, Ms Jahan and Mr Jain celebrated their wedding in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum. “Towards happiness forever with Nikhil Jain,” she tweeted after the wedding. Stressing that her marriage is “not legal, valid and sustainable”, therefore, was not at all a marriage in the eyes of the law, the deputy of Basirhat of West Bengal declared that it was she who bore the expenses. for the education of his sister and the good of his family. -be “from day one”. “I created my own identity through my hard work, so I would not allow anyone unrelated to me to share the limelight or title or followers, depending on who I am,” Ms. Jahan said in her statement in Seven points. Ms. Jahan won the 2019 elections in Lok Sabha of Basirhat by more than 3.5 lakh votes. She was one of 17 women who were lined up by Mamata Banerjee’s party that year and drew huge crowds at election rallies. (With entries from ANI)

