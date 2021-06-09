In the heights, director Jon M. Chu on collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda: you are the North Star

‘In The Heights’ director Jon M. Chu with his original music and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos of Warner Bros.



As the world begins to open up again after a difficult year of pandemic, In the heights arrives in theaters this week to remind all of us that life is worth celebrating. Directed by Crazy Rich Asians visionary Jon M. Chu and of Hamilton brain Lin-Manuel Miranda, In the heights is destined to capture the hearts of moviegoers this summer as the likely savior of a blockbuster for a film industry desperate to get back on its feet after suffering a heavy blow as a direct victim of Covid-19.

The powerfull In the heights The story made its Broadway debut in 2008 with the music and lyrics of Lin-Manuals leading the way, nominated for 13 Tony Awards and winning four, including Best Musical. Now, 13 years later, his precious message of community, cultural pride and the pursuit of your dreams will reach an even wider audience with this highly anticipated film version.

Jon and Lin’s epic film collaboration really became music to our ears, but how did they initially come together? I don’t just decide to work with Lin (Laughs). He decides I can work with him, Jon tells Forbes. It was actually before Crazy Rich Asians, very close in time. At that time, I was looking for something that was close to my heart, that spoke to me and that was scary to do. At that time also, Hamilton hadn’t really fallen the way he finally really fell. So, I just got an opportunity. I think people didn’t know how to make this movie. Who knows what happened in those 10 years, but I had a very clear idea of ​​how it affected me. I saw it very clearly and I went to New York and I sat down with Lin-Manuel and I was very intimidated. He figured out what I was trying to do in terms of their dreams and bring him into the real blocks of Washington Heights. So what Crazy Rich Asians shot first, so they must have waited for me and thank goodness they waited for me because I thought they were going to move on, but they didn’t. They believed in the vision.

Jons’ dedication to filming in New York’s Washington Heights community quickly becomes not only the film’s picturesque backdrop, but ultimately a full-fledged central character in telling the emotional stories that surround him. In the heights. Lin and each of the actors and each of the background actors and each of the dancers share the world of who they are, literally in the neighborhood of many of them. I’ve got to be a steward of it, to help use what I know and help make room for it. I learned so much from Crazy Rich Asians the importance of what types of food are on the table, what types of sauces are on the table, how do they wear this dress, what dance styles are communicating. When they dance, they tell their story and they tell their family story and they tell their cultural story.

In the heights raises the bar on what cinema musicals can and are capable of being today. When asked which scene from the set made Jon see how special this project is, he replied that the Carnival Del Barrio musical number was a moment he will never forget. We shot it in one day, the whole footage, everything in this backyard, Jon explains. And during the filming, all the residents in the real yard because it’s a real place, all day long blew that music up and they never screamed like Shut up! They had their own flags throwing them out that window and Lin is up there and when I call cut off the dancing doesn’t stop. The party continues. That’s why I think the big screen is fun because you can look at anyone’s face and they give you all about who they are. [Actor] Anthony Ramos is the point guard because he throws himself on the floor for it and I cry every time I watch that, because I remember when everyone was singing Latin! Latin! that day then looking at Lin and Lin is on the fire escape and they just start singing Lin! because he’s manifested a way for all of these people here and that’s pretty inspiring.

Jon M. Chu directs the cast of “In The Heights”

Photos of Warner Bros.



Even though the shoot is over, Jon has found a special way to take his In the heights experience at home with him. Midway through production, Jon and his wife welcomed their second child, a baby boy, and decided to give him the middle name Heights. I felt so connected and felt so inspired hearing everyone’s dreams from there and seeing the community from there. I just wanted my son, I just thought the word Heights was loaded now for me. It meant what you could see in the future like this dream, this idea of ​​America that we could aim for something. I wanted to be able to say everyday, because we called him Heights, even though it’s his middle name, which is hard to explain to random people on the street, but I wanted to say this word every day and I wanted him to hear that word every day.

In the heights arrives in theaters from Thursday, but just like the others 2021 Warner Bros. Movies released this year, it will also air the same day on HBO Max. When asked for his opinion on the options moviegoers will need to experiment with In the heights, Jon said, listen, were at a unique time in our history and people need to be safe and people need to feel comfortable, so whatever way they need to see it , I’m all for that. The more people around the world seeing this, the better. Of course, we built it for the big screen. Of course, we want you to see it in the dark where your phone is off and share it with strangers, friends, family. I want you to leave that parking lot and immediately call your friend and say, You must see that! and bring them too. This is what we felt with Rich and crazy Asians. I think they’re going to feel it even more here, and we all have to get back together. So get vaccinated, feel safe and go! And if you can’t, that’s fine. Turn up the volume, turn off the lights, pay attention. This movie was made to make you pay attention, to say that they are worth your attention. It’s my biggest dream for everyone no matter where you see it is to watch it, pay attention and never forget it.

following In the heights, Jon has several more exciting projects to come, including another musical, this time the film version of the Broadway phenomenon. Mean. A sequel to the resounding success of Jons 2018 Crazy Rich Asians is also in the works, which he says is currently in the writing phase. It must be true, Jon says of the sequels script. The bar is much higher now and she has to say something new and that is always a challenge. I’m not going to make everyone back down unless it’s for a much bigger price tag, so I was working on this. It just takes time.

Jon ended our conversation with a heartfelt message for his In the heights collaborator and friend Lin-Manuel Miranda. Well Lin, you know I tell you a lot but you might be my age but I admire you so much. You inspire me, not only as an incredible human being and creator, but as a leader of a moment in our history that will leave a mark that will last forever. When you saw an issue that you couldn’t get a role for, you created one for yourself. You took it upon yourself to say that the community, a group of people, the world deserved to be considered a hero. As a leader myself I feel very lonely and I also feel like there is no map for you but when I see you you are such a bright light. You are the pole star for many people. A lot of people beyond me, people a lot more powerful than me, and I just think the light transcends and I want you to know how much we love and care about you and I’m excited because there has another Lin out there that we don’t know about it, your light is going to touch and this person is the reason everyone was on your side and will do whatever you need us to do to tell the next stories.