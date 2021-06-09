Death of Ben Roberts: actor who played Derek Conway in The Bill has died at 70





Ben Roberts, who was best known for his role in The Bill, has died at the age of 70. The actor, who starred in ITV’s hit crime drama from 1987 to 2000, died on Monday, his agent confirmed. Ben, from Bangor, Wales, has also appeared in other well-known TV series including Doctors and Casualty. In a statement released by its agents LCM Limited, posted on Twitter, they said: “In remembrance of the wonderful Ben Roberts who sadly passed away on Monday. Better known as Chief Inspector Derek Conway in The Bill and he has had a long career in theater, television and film.





“Our hearts are with his wife Helen and his family at this time.” The TV star was born Bennett Roberts in July 1950. Her first television role was starring in the series A Woman’s Place, alongside Ralph Bates. He then appeared in the crime drama The Professionals and played an extra in Doctor Who in 1984. Ben’s biggest role came in 1987 when he landed the role of Chief Inspector Derek Conway in The Bill.





Ben would play the role for 13 years until he left the show in 2000. He continued to act and appeared in two different roles in Doctors, once in 2010 and then in 2012. Her other television roles included The Queen’s Nose, Tales of Sherwood Forest, and Sooty Heights. Ben’s last big TV role came in 2016, when he played Isaac Sandison in Casualty. Her film roles included starring in the 2011 romantic drama Jane Eyre as Briggs, alongside Michael Fassbender and Mia Wasikowska.





He also appeared in Another Year, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and A Little Chaos. In 2019 he starred in the Danish biographical film Daniel, which was his last listed acting job. Tributes have been pouring in for the late actor on Twitter since the sad news of his passing broke. His former co-star Ben Peyton called him a “superb actor and absolutely hilarious man.”





Ben added, “We were both kicked out of The Bill on the same day in 2001. “He came to my dressing room and said, ‘They messed up our names. You were supposed to be fired twice!'” He ended the tribute post with the hashtag # caption. Ben lived in Derbyshire with his wife Helen Lloyd, an award-winning audiobook narrator. He is survived by Helen, her son Joe and a granddaughter Elsie. Rest in peace.







