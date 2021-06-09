The best books of 2021 so far, according to Amazon







A look at Amazon’s list of the best books in 2021.

It’s the season to sit back, relax, and open a good book. Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s time to put your summer playlists in order. You do not know where to start ? Do not be afraid. The editors of Amazon’s book review are here to share some fantastic recommendations. On Wednesday, Amazon released its annual list of the best books of the year (so far), a carefully curated collection of impressive and engaging reads published from January through June. The full list includes notable works of fiction, moving memoirs, and more. Starting with Maggie Shipstead’s Large Circle, which Amazon Books publishers have chosen as the flagship title of 2021, here are 10 of the best books of 2021 so far.

Image: Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group “At a young age, Marian Graves becomes obsessed with flying, and she will do whatever it takes to soar into the skies and around the world. Fast forward 100 years, and Hadley Baxter remakes herself in Hollywood in the role of Marian Graves in a Hollywood bio-epic, from Montana to Los Angeles, from London to New Zealand, Large Circle follows these two women who aspire to adventure and freedom, and who love to fly, it’s the thrill of the century. ” Al Woodworth, Amazon Book Reviewer

Image: Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group “When he received the 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature, the committee noted how Ishiguro“ discovered the abyss under our illusory sense of connection with the world. ”In this beautiful novel, Ishiguro presents an“ artificial friend, ”a robot girl with artificial intelligence designed as a playmate for real children. It’s a heartbreaking yet heartbreaking story about the abyss that we may never cross. “ Chris Schluep, Amazon Book Reviewer

“Isaacson is famous for writing Steve Jobs and Leonardo DeVinci, so a title like The code breaker could involve a book about an inferior character. But 2020 Nobel laureate in chemistry, biochemist Jennifer Doudna, who co-developed CRISPR gene-editing technology, is a giant in her own right. CRISPR could open up some of the greatest opportunities and most troubling dilemmas of this century and this book delivers. “ Chris Schluep, Amazon Book Reviewer

Image: Henry Holt et Cie. “We start at the end is a story of regret and revenge, wrapped around a mystery, buried in a cursed love story. Thirteen-year-old ‘outlaw’ Duchess Radley makes a fierce but vulnerable attempt to protect her struggling mother, but instead sets off a fateful chain of events in this beautiful and heartbreaking novel. Vannessa Cronin, Amazon Book Reviewer

Image: Grand Central Publishing “For fans of Celeste Ng, Ann Patchett and Jacqueline Woodson, What is mine and yours beautifully disentangles the pain, happiness and hope that one generation bestows on the next. An unforgettable portrait of how white and black parents and children deal with love and loss, racism and loyalties. ” Al Woodworth, Amazon Book Reviewer

Image: Saint-Martin Press “Set during the Great Depression and featuring an unlikely heroine who will lodge in your heart, The four winds is a reminder, when we so urgently need it, of the resilience not only of the human spirit, but of this country as well. Kristin Hannah’s latest reads like a classic. “ Erin Kodicek, Amazon Book Reviewer

“Punch Me Up to the Gods: A Memoir” by Brian Broome Image: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt “Hard-hitting, steadfast and writes with the unhindered enthusiasm of a moving fist, Hit me to the gods is a burning dissertation on racism, homophobia and drug addiction by a writer of immense talent. With humor, grace and honesty, Broome investigates his own identity and experience as a gay black man in America. ” Al Woodworth, Amazon Book Reviewer

“Gold Diggers: A Novel” by Sanjena Sathian “This debut novel is part examining the immigrant experience, part exploring the dark underbelly of the suburbs, all with a touch of magical realism. Two American Indians of the second generation discover that the secret to success is drinking literal gold-based lemonade, and their lives are fused and changed forever. If this funny, realistic, heart-wrenching story is any indication, Sathian is an author to follow. ” Sarah Gelman, Amazon Book Reviewer

“The parcel is a gripping story within a story that is a Rubiks Cube of twists and turns. Jake Finch Bonner, a once promising young author, flounders in the dark when a single plot falls to his knees. The resulting book propels Jake to stardom only, the plot wasn’t his. Korelitz’s thriller leaves readers guessing until its shocking ending. ” Seira Wilson, Amazon Book Reviewer

“It turns out that some of the most important conversations we have are with ourselves. Ethan Kross examines the voice that speaks in our heads, explains why it’s there, and reveals how we can learn to trust it rather than trust it. ‘to be broken by it. Chat is a masterful and revealing vision of human nature. ” Chris Schluep, Amazon Book Reviewer For more reading suggestions, see the full ““and read more book reviews on Amazon. And don’t forget that you can research and support and consider purchasing from one of the many .







