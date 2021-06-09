Teyana Taylor crowned Maxim’s sexiest woman



Bow to Teyana (Photo: Getty / Maxim)

Teyana Taylor has been crowned the sexiest woman in the world, and we don’t see any arguments here.

The choreographer, dancer, singer, actress, director, model and mom of two has it covered Maxime magazine after taking number one on their list of the sexiest women in the world, and it’s no surprise to hear that she looks all kinds of fire.

On the cover, Teyana, 30, featured abs you could iron on in a pair of low camo pants and a ripped white vest, paired with gold hoops and necklaces.

However, some of the style of the shoot was rather impromptu, as photographer Gilles Bensimon decided to photograph Teyana in the sweatpants, military jacket, and beanie she presented herself in.

Now that is star quality.

Sharing snaps from the set, the Coming 2 America star wrote on Instagram: Someone is pinching me !!!! Maxim Hot 100 will be named the sexiest woman in the world literally living in the skin I am in. WOW Getting back to the lens was a journey of self-reflection and self-confidence. Living up to the name and title of this shoot made me nervous with all my heart.

As an entrepreneur, wife, busy mother of two and working behind the lens in my director’s bag, I tend to hide behind my vintage sweatshirts and t-shirts, my Spike Tey glasses, and the hairstyle I have. chose that day under my @theauntiesinc back shot! So as you can see I don’t have much

time to be and feel sexy.

That day was silly because it made me see another side of myself. I had just dropped JUNIE off at school before heading straight for the shoot; sweatpants, hat and military jacket. My hair was not styled for a shoot because I had planned to put on a wig and I had no makeup on. But when I got there the legendary @Gilles_bensimon said and I quote. Let’s shoot! I want you to stay in there, I said HUH ?! Well let me at least start my makeup .. as you can see i barely had any eyelashes left. He says no, my dear, it’s pure. And in the usual Teyana Taylor way I said okay but look Ah b **** doing her baby hair LOL I was like SO LET ME UNDERSTAND THIS THAT I AM THE most woman sexy of the world IN SWEATSHIRTS AND A SKULL? Uh I guess.

as confused as i was my heart so melted i say all of this to say with audrey hepburn’s true words The beauty of a woman is not in facial mode but the true beauty of a woman is reflected in her soul . It is the attention that she lovingly gives to the passion that she shows. The beauty of a woman grows over the years. Embrace and love yourself for who and what you are because only the purest heart shines through.

The dancer is the first black woman to receive the title (Photo: Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Friends like Chanel Iman, Brooke Bailey, and Karrueche Tran praised Teyana on her title, while flame emojis littered the comments section as well.

The filming of Teyanas Maxim is also a milestone for the magazine, as she is the first black woman to be named the sexiest woman in the world by Maxim since her Hot 100 article began in 2000.

Previous winners are Stella Maxwell, Kate Upon, Katy Perry and Olivia Wilde.

Aside from winning the Maxim title and raising her two daughters, Junie, five and eight months old, Rue with husband Iman Shumpert, Teyana has a lot to keep her busy.

Her family will be the star of the next E! reality TV series We Got Love Teyana & Iman, while Teyana is expected to play Dionne Warwick in a Netflix biopic, at the behest of the stars.

