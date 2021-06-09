Where to buy the Spice Girls Pride 2021 t-shirt





Eponymous clothing label Victoria Beckham has teamed up with the Spice Girls to design an exclusive t-shirt to support Pride Month 2021. All proceeds from sales will be donated to akt, a charity that fights homelessness among LGBTQ + youth UK. Victoria Beckham first announced the collaboration on his personal Instagram page, with a short video showing footage of the five members of the Spice Girls wearing the white t-shirt, which is adorned with the words proud and wannabe your lover. Happy #PrideMonth from me and @spicegirls, can we read in the caption. I’m so excited to share this year’s Pride t-shirt with you! For the third year in a row, we’ve teamed up with the wonderful @aktcharity this year with a special Wannabe t-shirt. 100% of the proceeds go to akt, to continue funding the incredible work they do to tackle homelessness among LGBQT + youth in the UK. VB continued: Pride for me is a celebration of being completely yourself and this year’s t-shirt is a reminder of that. The Spice Girls have really stood up for accepting yourself and others, being kind, having fun and living your best life! The LGBTQ + community is so close to my heart and I am so proud to support Pride 2021 with the girls and akt again this year. x VB. akt is a charity based in London, Manchester, Newcastle and Bristol, which supports young people within the LGBTQ + community aged 16 to 25 who experience homelessness or live in hostile environments. If you are interested in supporting the association and want to purchase a special VB approved t-shirt, the parts are selling on Victoria Beckhams brand website for 80. The t-shirt is available in sizes XS-XL and will likely sell because of its important message and endorsement by the Spice Girls themselves. In addition to the t-shirt, a cute little pouch with the same slogan is also on sale for $ 95. It looks perfect for carrying your keys, mask and phone, or as a mini makeup bag. You can buy both on victoriabeckham.com and find out more about akt on their website akt.org.uk







