Fear Street trilogy trailer reveals horror stories set in 3 different eras





Netflix is ​​launching the first full trailer for the Fear Street film trilogy, offering a glimpse into the three-epoch history of RL Stine's horror adaptation.

Netflix released the first full trailer for the Fear street cinematic trilogy, offering a glimpse into the three-epoch history of RL Stine’s horror adaptation. The novel series began in 1989 and consisted of over 150 books, with over 80 million copies sold in 2010. The development of a film adaptation has seen several hiccups since it was first announced in the works of 20th Century Fox. in 2015. Although having assembled a cast includingCommunityalum Gillian Jacobs andStrange thingsstar Sadie Sink and having completed production, the release status of the trilogy was questioned when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, known as 20th Century Studios. Fortunately for everyone involved, the rights to the project were also held by production company Chernin Entertainment, which signed a first deal with Netflix in early 2020 and then sold the rights to the platform in August. After nearly a year of crafting its release schedule, Netflix is ​​gearing up for the long-awaited premiere ofFear street. Related: Every Netflix Horror Movie Releasing In 2021 A few weeks after confirming the premiere dates of the films, Netflix released the first official trailer for the Fear streettrilogy. The video provides a glimpse of how the films will be connected through their three distinct eras and the terrors that the characters in each film will have to endure in each story. Check out the trailer below: Stine is well known as the Stephen King of children’s literature. Yet adaptations of his material kept young viewers from feeling alienated or traumatized by what they saw. While some who grew up with theGoose bumpsTV series may differ, many of its episodes haven’t aged to the point of remaining terrifying both to those who watched them then and to modern viewers. GivenFear streetwas written for a slightly older demographic and centered around a group of teenagers, it’s understandable that the film takes a more mature approach to adapting its source material. That being said, seeing the latest trailer confirms that theFear streetThe trilogy is sure to terrify viewers of all ages, anticipation for the films is sure to skyrocket as the summer progresses. The theatrical release plan saw the films separated by a year each; the current schedule of a summer of horror with all three films releasing consecutively in July will keep audiences hooked on every chapter. Plus, with a director reportedly found for a new live-actionGoose bumpsseries, the spooky world of Stine won’t be off the screens for long. More: Everything We Know About The RL Stines Fear Street Trilogy Source: Netflix How powerful is Namor compared to the heroes of Black Panther 2?

About the Author Grant Hermann

(151 published articles)

Grant Hermanns is News Writer for Screen Rant, having recently joined the team. In 2015, while still in college, Grant made his debut in the entertainment journalism industry with the creator-friendly site Moviepilot until it closed almost three years later. From there he joined the staff of ComingSoon.net and was its associate editor before joining Screen Rant. To say he's a movie and TV lover would be an understatement and when he's not consuming en masse you can find him exploring the world of Dungeons & Dragons with friends or making his way through. slowly in its backlog of games.







