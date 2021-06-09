Lil Jon, Lance Bass, More to replace Chris Harrison in “Bachelor In Paradise”

Chris Harrison is replaced by a slew of celebrities on “Bachelor in Paradise” this summer: Lil Jon, David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass and more, Variety has learned.

The celebrities will serve as rotating hosts throughout the summer season, which just went into production in Mexico this week.

Deals have been closed for Lil Jon, Spade, Burgess and Bass, Variety confirmed with ABC.

Variety Also learned that “Bachelor” super-fan couple Wells Adams and “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland will be appearing on “Bachelor in Paradise” this summer, although their deals have not been made and their roles are not disclosed at this time. ABC declined to comment.

While the celebrity group are temporary hosts only for the summer season (at least at this point), ABC will be looking for a more permanent host soon, following Tuesday’s announcement that Harrison is leaving the franchise for good. .

Harrison has been the sole host of “The Bachelor” franchise since day one, launching the hugely successful dating franchise in 2002.

He was criticized for standing up for a candidate, Rachael Kirkconnell, with race-insensitive comments that exploded in a media storm that never subsided – the result was he pulled out with a settlement for remain silent, but not without dramatic negotiations. Insiders said Variety that Harrison’s attorney, specialist attorney Bryan Freedman, was “outraged” by the network and studio’s handling of the situation, believing his client to be essentially a scapegoat for franchise issues. (Freedman, when contacted by Variety, declined to comment on any stories on the subject.)

Harrison made a friendly statement when he left on Tuesday, writing, “I had a really amazing run as host of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I am very grateful to Bachelor Nation for all the memories we have made together. As my two-decade journey comes to an end, the friendships I have made will last a lifetime.

The Kirkconnell controversy began to snowball at the start of the year. The contestant – who is currently back in a relationship with first-ever Black “Bachelor” star Matt James – attended a pre-war-themed plantation fraternity party in 2018, as she was in college. When the photos resurfaced in early 2021, Harrison defended her in an interview with former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay, downplaying the photos, arguing with Lindsay and saying, “Well, Rachel, is this a good look in 2018? Or, isn’t that a good look in 2021? Because there is a big difference.

After the widely publicized interview, Harrison announced he would step down. He was replaced by Emmanuel Acho on “After the Final Rose”, with the replacement host receiving rave reviews. And now Harrison has been replaced by former “Bachelorette” stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe in the current season of “The Bachelorette,” which premiered Monday.

After “Bachelor in Paradise” this summer, production will begin on another season of “The Bachelorette,” starring one of James’ contestants, Michelle Young. While no hosts have been announced for this season, which premieres in fall 2021, Adams and Bristowe received a warm reception on Twitter for their first episode on Monday, and having two former “Bachelorettes” would make sense for a new women’s season.

As for “Bachelor in Paradise,” season 7 marks the return of fan-favorite guilty pleasure, which was ignored last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic halting production in 2020.

Despite previous reports over the past few days, Variety sources have firmly stated that “Bachelor in Paradise” will be hosted by a rotating group of hosts.

Grammy-winning crunk rapper Lil Jon appeared as a guest on season 14 of “The Bachelorette” during a one-on-one date with Becca Kufrin. Spade is a super “Bachelor” fan, who has become known for his live episode commentary. Burgess is an award-winning actor in “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; Lance Bass is a former NSYNC boy band and will be the first LGBTQ person to be part of “The Bachelor” franchise in any capacity.

Adams is a former “Bachelor” contestant, who became a fan favorite and ultimately the bartender of “Bachelor in Paradise”. Along with their beau, “Modern Family” actor Hyland, the duo are “Bachelor” super-fans.