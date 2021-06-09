Pedro Pascal and Ewan McGregor on acting alongside Yoda and Grogu





When Pedro Pascal and Ewan McGregor sat down to Varietyfrom the Actors on Actors series, they had a lot to talk about. But one unique thing they do share is that they both acted with Yoda – or at least, members of Yoda’s species. McGregor was a stage partner with the original Yoda when he played Obi-Wan Kenobi in George Lucas’ “Star Wars” prequels, and Pascal shared the screen for two seasons with Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) on “The Mandalorian “. McGregor asked Pascal how he kept Baby Yoda’s secret before the premiere of ‘The Mandalorian’ on Disney Plus in 2019. “This may literally be the very first secret I’ve ever kept. staff with me! ”said Pascal, laughing. Pascal went on to say that although he normally tells his family “everything,” he understood why spoiling the plot of “The Mandalorian” – his character’s quest to protect and save Baby Yoda – had to be kept a secret. “It was easy not to talk about it because it was like, ‘No, I want this to work.'” Pedro Pascal alongside Grogu in “The Mandalorian”

Courtesy Disney / Lucasfilm / Everett Collection McGregor said he worked with a real Yoda puppet on “The Phantom Menace” and loved it. “I couldn’t believe I was acting with Yoda,” he said. “There are so many people using it, and the stage is raised so they’re under the ground and we’re literally walking next to each other – and he’s alive. Then every time George called cut Yoda would die because everyone would stop. It was kind of disturbing every time the end of the scene came. But for the second two prequels, “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith”, Yoda was computer generated: “I didn’t feel like Yoda anymore.” (McGregor has returned to the world of “Star Wars” for the upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” television series for Disney Plus.) Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi with Yoda in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” Pascal said that the Grogu puppet is very responsive because of his masters: “These guys are so talented, and they make the puppet act with you in the scene.” “They didn’t keep it, but there was a point where the puppet was warming up by the fire, or was curious to see some kind of fire coming out of a stream,” he continued. “And I said, ‘Don’t get too close.’ And then whoever is using the remote literally made the puppet look at me and step back and say, “Oh, okay. And it was a little unbelievable. He was a very good stage partner. This active compromise was particularly crucial, Pascal said, for the “tearful farewell” of the Season 2 finale between the Mandalorian and Grogu, when the bounty hunter handed his small charge to Luke Skywalker (an elderly Mark Hamill ). “Not having had the puppet for that, and also the knowledge of his reception of the world and how everyone felt about his creation, his relationship to the story of ‘Star Wars’ – that was the one of the strangest acting experiences I’ve ever had. To learn more about their cat, Click here, and watch the full video below.







