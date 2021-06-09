“The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard” Review – The Hollywood Reporter

A full sequel to a film that was already striking for its lack of originality, that of Patrick Hughes The bodyguard of the hitman’s wife features plenty of explosions, chase sequences, and naughty pieces of dialogue that would hardly be considered humor if they weren’t delivered by some of Hollywood’s most charismatic stars.

The only smart thing the film does is promote Salma Hayek, as the eponymous wife of Samuel L. Jackson’s hitman, from the small but stage thief role she played in the first film. Perhaps admitting that Jackson’s original association with Ryan Reynolds (the bodyguard) resulted in something less than classic buddy chemistry, Hughes and his company make Hayek’s rude brawler an equal partner. While the team still fails to become more than the sum of its parts, we can at least appreciate Hayek’s enthusiasm for the over-the-top role.

The bodyguard of the Hitman wives The bottom line

Forget it, for fear of having the bodyguard of Hitmans Wifes Babys.

Release date: June 16 (Lionsgate) Discard: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman Director: Patrick Hugues Screenwriters: Tom OConnor, Phillip Murphy, Brandon Murphy Rated R, 1 hour 39 minutes

Though he seemed bound for a comeback at the end of the last pic, Reynolds’ Michael Bryce is still dismissed as an elite bodyguard, his prestigious triple A rating lost after letting a billionaire client get killed. (As before, it’s never clear whether the script wants us to accept the silly notion of a bodyguard controlling entity or just laugh at it; but like several other questionable jokes, they repeat the reference often enough to that it is assumed that they think it is a side divider.)

Bryce goes through this career crisis during therapy sessions with a shrink who is fed up with him. Finally pushing him away, she declares that he has “graduate therapy” and that he needs to take a sabbatical: an exotic vacation, no bodyguard, absolutely no guns. Bryce embraces the idea, only to have his relaxing time on the Isle of Capri interrupted by a massive shootout started by Hayek’s Sonia Kincaid. Turns out the Mafia kidnapped her husband Darius, and Bryce is the only one they trust to help save him.

A great quest, you might think. But given how quickly they free Darius, that doesn’t even count as an excuse to reunite the crew. The film is more concerned with the infamous plans of a third-order Bond villain played by Antonio Banderas: Aristotle Papadopolous is a tycoon who, outraged by the European Union’s treatment of his homeland, plots to destroy all the infrastructure of the EU and bring Greece back to its place at the center of civilization.

Bryce and the Kincaids quickly found themselves in attempts to outsmart Papadopolous, working with an American Interpol agent (Frank Grillo) and a character (Morgan Freeman) whose filmmakers would likely like to remain a surprise. There are cases with a suitcase full of cash, a bomb locked on Sonia’s wrist, and attempts to find their way into the inner circle of Papadopolous. (Need we mention that Sonia is now identified as a world famous con artist, despite the last movie saying she was a cocktail waitress, rescued by Darius from a dive bar in Mexico? a deleted scene connects these dots.)

All the standard spy tricks provide for the required action sequences, on which no expense has been spared. But the humor of the film, as it is, is rarely amplified by all of this chaos. Thinking of places where the laughs don’t come from the dialogue or the attitude but from the action, what comes to my mind are a few pieces of intimate physical comedy that would have just as well (better, actually ) worked in a movie with no pyrotechnic budget at all.

Reynolds, for example, takes advantage of Bryce’s discomfort over her companions’ sexual appetites: Sonia has decided she’s eager to start a family and jumps on Darius at every opportunity. Banderas earns a few chuckles by playing straight while wearing the outraged wardrobe of a supposed supervillain. Hayek and Jackson, for their part, can make the delivery of lines of dialogue a physical event. And it’s a good thing that Hayek’s animated explosions are catching our attention, as Hughes is so busy trying to get our eyes to her cleavage.

Screenwriters Tom O’Connor, Phillip Murphy, and Brandon Murphy aren’t interested in how believable characters – even caricaturally exaggerated comedic characters – might really behave in circumstances like these, which they wouldn’t. not so bad if the movie was funnier. But his occasional laughter drowns in a sea of ​​action comedy tropes that have been decades out of date. These actors deserve much better, and their fans too.